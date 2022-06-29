SKKN Skirmish: Kim Kardashian’s Legal Team Fires Back At SKKN Skincare Trademark Lawsuit From Black-Owned Small Business

By contrast, Lunsford has accused Kim of trying to use her celebrity status to bully a small business for the rights to use the trademark, according to reports from TMZ.
Beauty Concepts says it is a “Black and woman-owned business” that survived the pandemic “only to learn [Kim Kardashian] was launching her new brand with a strikingly similar name.” In their legal documents, they claim that after allegedly reaching out to Kardashian, they were ignored by her team.
But Kardashian’s legal team doesn’t see this matter as an issue, pointing out the differences in their businesses.
“Several times we reached out to Beauty Concepts, trying to find a sensible path to coexistence,” Rhodes said in their response. “We pointed out that running a small esthetician business in Brooklyn does not give it the right to shut down a global skin care line.”
Kim has yet to publicly respond to criticism from fans over this lawsuit.
