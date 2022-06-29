SKKN Skirmish: Kim Kardashian’s Legal Team Fires Back At SKKN Skincare Trademark Lawsuit From Black-Owned Small Business

When Kim Kardashian first started her shapewear line SKIMS, the company had the name Kimono, which caused a ton of appropriation backlash for the reality star.

Now, Kim is having similar problems with her new skincare line–but instead of being accused of cultural appropriation, it’s copyright infringement.

In addition to fans pointing out the similarities between Kardashian’s recently-launched SKKN by Kim and Lori Harvey’s SKN by LH…

Kim K and her attorney are firing back over claims that her skincare line is a trademark infringement of the brand SKKN+ used by small business owner Cydnie Lunsford.

Lunsford’s lawyers first served the reality star with a cease-and-desist letter in July 2021, claiming that her company Beauty Concepts LLC has provided salon and skin care services under the name SKKN+ since July 2017. But according to DailyMail, a statement from Kardashian’s lead attorney Michael Rhodes on Tuesday calls this a “shakedown effort” from Lunsford and her legal team to “damage her name and reputation” and leverage a large settlement.