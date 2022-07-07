Bossip Video

Kid Cudi is the latest collaborator for McDonald’s and will close out their month-long virtual camp later this month.

McDonald’s wants to give you a summer that you won’t forget, so its announcing its 27-day virtual event Camp McDonald’s. This is not your average summer camp, the virtual experience will feature a dope lineup of food deals, menu hacks, limited edition merch, and most importantly, music performances from your favorite artists.

Over the past few years, McDonald’s has been building solid relationships with music and its biggest stars, proving the brand is well beyond food. Food is of course still at the forefront, however, and as of July 5th, McDonald’s is offering deals on all your favorite items. From Big Macs and Chicken McNuggets to those World Famous Fries, you’ll find great deals inside your McDonald’s app.

Kid Cudi to headline Camp McDonald’s

Kid Cudi is the latest entertainment partner for McDonald’s and he will close out the virtual camp on July 31st. The rapper said via a statement that he couldn’t be happier to be joining the creative space.

“Whether it’s channeling a space odyssey in my music or discovering themes for my next project, I always wanna push that creative envelope,” said Cudi. “So, I was hyped when McDonald’s approached me to headline their first-ever Camp McDonald’s experience. Summer concerts are some of my most memorable moments as a performer, and this one was no exception. Bringing my idea of ‘space’ to life with McDonald’s with a dope custom set made my performance feel authentic, and hopefully allows my CudFam to connect to my music in a way they haven’t before.” “I’m pumped to be a part of this unique experience – and I hope my fans are too.”

The official lineup includes:

Food Deals on fave menu items all throughout the month, like the Big Mac®, Chicken McNuggets®, World Famous Fries® and more.

on fave menu items all throughout the month, like the Big Mac®, Chicken McNuggets®, World Famous Fries® and more. Menu Hacks for a cool twist on the classics, including deals on the Apple Pie McFlurry® (July 6) and a McFlurry® Sandwich (July 20).

for a cool twist on the classics, including deals on the Apple Pie McFlurry® (July 6) and a McFlurry® Sandwich (July 20). Merch Drops feat. For week one, we’re kicking things off with a Retro Grimace Pool Float (July 5) and a “Don’t Trip” Camp McDonald’s Collection from Free & Easy (July 7). must-have gear collabs from Free & Easy, Ma®ket innisfree and Kid Cudi.we’re kicking things off with a Retro Grimace Pool Float (July 5) and a “Don’t Trip” Camp McDonald’s Collection from Free & Easy (July 7).

feat. Music Performances with front-row seats to exclusive virtual concerts by incredible talent, including blackbear (July 10), Omar Apollo (July 17), BIBI (July 24), and our headliner, Kid Cudi (July 31).

Download the McDonald’s App to join the fun and to score that exclusive merch.