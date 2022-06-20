Bossip Video

It’s a new week and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week aheadby checking what the stars have in store!

Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

This week we have the Summer Solstice, the start of the Cancer season and Venus entering Gemini all happening on June 21st and June 22nd.

Whoa!

This trifecta of planetary events points to us really having to dig into our feelings (hello Cancer season) and learning to sit specifically with the not-so-good ones. Cancers are great supporters and nurturers but they also can lean toward melancholy, depression, and anxiety.

With the summer solstice coming in at the same time we may feel as though our emotions are on fire… and it’s totally ok. We are all being tasked with processing, shifting, and ultimately growing into our next best versions of self.

On a brighter note, this sun sign will also make us want to spend more intimate times with our loved ones which can extend to our pet and plant families. Plan impromptu gatherings and long hilarious phone calls with those you haven’t spoken to in ages.

Venus in Gemini will also ironically make us want to be more creative, more social, and frankly more flirty, which is the perfect balance to the stormy Cancer Solstice brew.

For those of you who have core placements (sun, moon, rising, venus, mars) in Cancer, Gemini, Pisces, Taurus and Libra you will feel the effects of these transits more than others.

Okay let’s see what’s shaking down for the cosmic collective!

Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert

CAPRICORN:

A few messages are coming this week for you Cappy’s. For those of you who have been trying to secure a home whether it’s a rental or purchase, know that this month should lock things in or move things forward that were previously blocked. The key here will be to release trying to control the outcome and allow those who have been delegated to do their jobs – to do just that. Stay the course. If this isn’t you, then now is a good time for a deep house cleaning and maybe a switch up of core furniture pieces. RED FLAG: If you don’t start setting and enforcing boundaries with that pushy family member, they become a bigger problem down the line. Speak up now! SWEET SPOT: For those who are single and yearning for romantic love, your prayers have been heard – but you must leave the house.

