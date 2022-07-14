Just when fans thought Khloé Kardashian was finally keeping her distance from Tristan Thompson, it looks like the co-parents have another 18 years to keep things cordial.
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting another child together via surrogate. According to reports from TMZ, the birth is imminent, within just a few days. Another source says the baby may already have been born in the last day or so.
When this news broke on Wednesday night, social media had an absolute field day with this latest development, once again questioning Khloé for her undying commitment to this man who clearly wants nothing to do with her. But, while they did make the decision to try for another baby after multiple instances of infidelity on Tristan’s part, it looks like the surrogacy process was started before Kardashian learned about the baller’s baby with trainer Maralee Nichols.
Khloé learned that her then-boyfriend was having another woman’s baby the same week when Nichols’ paternity lawsuit was made public. That messy moment was documented on The Kardashians on Hulu.
“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” the rep tells PEOPLE. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”
Another source added: “Khloe and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters. The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloe and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December.”
A source from Page Six revealed the couple is having a son, saying, “Khloé has always wanted a little brother for True and decided to go ahead with having the baby with the support of her family.”
After years of being on-again, off-again, Khloé and Tristan officially ended their romantic relationship in January after it was revealed that the NBA player fathered another child, who was born on December 1, with Maralee Nichols. At the time of the child’s conception, he was still in a relationship with Khloé, who threw him a 30th birthday party before he cheated and slept with Nichols that same night.
Kardashian and Thompson have been in a relationship since 2016, welcoming daughter True in 2018. Thompson is also dad to son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig.
