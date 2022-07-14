Just when fans thought Khloé Kardashian was finally keeping her distance from Tristan Thompson, it looks like the co-parents have another 18 years to keep things cordial.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting another child together via surrogate. According to reports from TMZ, the birth is imminent, within just a few days. Another source says the baby may already have been born in the last day or so.

When this news broke on Wednesday night, social media had an absolute field day with this latest development, once again questioning Khloé for her undying commitment to this man who clearly wants nothing to do with her. But, while they did make the decision to try for another baby after multiple instances of infidelity on Tristan’s part, it looks like the surrogacy process was started before Kardashian learned about the baller’s baby with trainer Maralee Nichols.

Khloé learned that her then-boyfriend was having another woman’s baby the same week when Nichols’ paternity lawsuit was made public. That messy moment was documented on The Kardashians on Hulu.