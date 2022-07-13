O’RLLY??

Omarion‘s baby brother O’Ryan, 35, (who you also may know as Jhené Aiko‘s baby daddy) has social media in a frenzy over leaked nude photos and videos from his recently launched OnlyFans account.

The former singer (who was once signed to Chris Stokes and Marques Houston‘s T.U.G. Entertainment where he dropped a solo album in 2004) can be seen doing erotic stretches, naked jumping jacks, and other NSFW shenanigans in multiple videos fueling hilariously lusty reactions across the internet.

This latest celebrity nude leak comes after Omarion and O’Ryan trended for simulating oral pleasure with a watermelon in quite possibly the cringiest moment in Verzuz history.

Why they thought doing THAT to an innocent WATERMELON was IT, we STILL don’t know, but it was clear, at that very moment, that Omarion lost the Verzuz.

Other recent leaks include Nelly, Lil Fizz, Trey Songz, Soulja Boy, Hitman Holla, and others including Nick Cannon that weren’t 100% confirmed.

Naturally, O’Ryan addressed the leak on his Twitter page amid the growing

“Officially in club cringe,” he tweeted in response to the leak and all of the tweets in response to it. “This wasn’t meant to be taken or received this way.”

He continued, “Too often I have shared loving moments without context or contemplation.”

We’re not exactly sure how naked jumping jacks qualify as a “loving moment” but we’re sure this was great promo for his burgeoning OnlyFans career.

What was your reaction to the spicy pics/videos? Tell us down below and peep the hilarious Twitter hysteria over O’Ryan’s leaked nudes on the flip.