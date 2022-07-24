Bossip Video

Marvel Studios dominated San Diego Comic-Con this year, releasing the first look at Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releasing in November.

Yesterday, Marvel Studios absolutely owned Comic-Con’s Hall H, giving fans everything they ever wanted. Before the Hall H panel, for weeks and even months, people complained Marvel was lost and had no direction–but in response, Kevin Feige gave them the road map of a lifetime.

One of the biggest reveals to come from the event was the fact that Marvel would be releasing two Avengers movies in 2025. Plus, Jonathan Majors is officially the next villain the Avengers will face after Thanos and will be holding the MCU on his shoulders for the next few years.

Marvel Studios Releases Teaser Trailer For Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

With the passing of Chadwick Boseman, the next Black Panther film promises to be an emotional ride. Marvel closed Hall H by debuting the teaser trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and it was everything you’d want and expect. Angela Bassett shines, mentioning the loss of her entire family with the emotion of a mother who’s given everything.

The trailer also debuts Ironheart and Namor and shows a battle brewing in Wakanda. This film will be the end of Phase 4, according to Kevin Feige, before heading to Phase 5 of what’s being called The Multiverse Saga.