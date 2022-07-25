‘Basketball Wives’ Exclusive: Brandi Opens Up To Jackie About Her Grief

Happy Monday!

It’s a new week and we’re just hours away from a brand new episode of “Basketball Wives” on Vh1. We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure — right now. In the clip, Brandi and Jackie have some time during the trip to talk about some of the difficulties with being wives with husbands in the league and Jackie acknowledges she’s facing new challenges now that Doug is coaching. Brandi opens up about Jason and things turn vulnerable when she begins discussing losing her dad. Check out the clip below:





Play



Do you think Jackie Christie has gotten a bad rap over the years? We see time and time again how she’s been a safe place for the women when they’re truly going through things, and we see it right here in this clip. Losing a parent is one of the hardest things for many people to endure in life. We truly feel for Brandi at this moment.

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Emotions flare amongst the group as Brooke tries to wrestle control of the trip away from Jackie. A “bewitching” activity catches Brandi off guard, while Brittish relies on the sisterhood for comfort as she struggles to cope with her recent arrest.

Sounds like these women have A LOT going on this episode.

A brand new episode of “Basketball Wives” airs tonight, Monday July 25 at 8PM ET/PT on VH1

Will you be watching? You know we will!