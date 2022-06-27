‘Basketball Wives’ Exclusive: Duffey Wants To Bring All The Beautiful Baddies To Vegas But Will Beef Between Former Besties Be A Roadblock?

The weekend is done and Monday has officially arrived — and we’re happy to say our case of the Mondays includes a brand new episode of ‘Basketball Wives.’

We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip from tonight’s new episode of ‘Basketball Wives,’ and it features three of our faves, Malaysia Pargo, Duffey and Jackie Christie.

In the clip below, Malaysia and Jackie meet up with Duffey for drinks and learn that Duffey will be celebrating her 33rd birthday with a trip to Vegas — and EVERYBODY is invited. Duffey also asks that the ladies wear pink for the special occasion.

The trip will include a private flight and a night out at the club where Duffey will be performing for the last time with French Montana. The news about her ending her run as French’s DJ has the ladies all talking about what might be next for Duffey.

Malaysia is a little concerned about not wanting anything to go left for Duffey’s birthday but she believes she and Brandi can be cordial and she also knows her mindset has completely shifted in recent months.

Check out the clip below:

Play

Did you catch when Jackie said usually when she’s on a private jet she and Doug do ‘that mile-high thing’?! Does it bother you when Jackie overshares like that or do you think it’s all in good fun?

What do you think of Duffey’s music producer aspirations? We LOVE her and think it would be great for the culture to have a female producer creating hit records. We can’t wait to see what’s next.

New episodes of ‘Basketball Wives’ air Mondays at 8PM ET/PT on VH1

Will you be watching?