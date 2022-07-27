Bossip Video

After his epic performance at Rolling Loud Miami, Kendrick Lamar stopped for a rare interview with Jazlyn aka JazzyWorld.

Kendrick Lamar is in the middle of his global outing entitled The Big Steppers tour. Even though he’s on his own tour he’s still headlining festivals across the globe as well. This past weekend he headlined the last day of Rolling Loud Miami. He shut down the festival stage bringing out Kodak Black and Baby Keem to surprise the crowd. His tour only kicked off two weeks ago but is already going viral on social media.

Kendrick Lamar Reacts To Viral Video Of Security Guard Crying During His Performance.

A video recently went viral of Kendrick performing his track “Love” while on tour and it was too much for one security guard at the venue. The security guard could be seen breaking down and crying in the video and was feeling the music at that moment.

Once Kendrick Lamar ended his set at Rolling Loud and exited the stage he stopped for a rare interview with Jazlyn aka JazzyWorld. In the interview, she asked Kendrick about the viral clip and he admits that’s what music is supposed to do but did wonder what the security guard was going through.

You can watch Kendrick discuss the viral clip below.