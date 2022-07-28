Lil Murda loves him some Uncle Clifford

‘P-Valley‘ fans are buzzing over Lil Murda and Uncle Clifford‘s long-awaited reunion that culminated with a sensual sex scene between the seemingly star-crossed lovers that reverberated across the internet.

Uncle Clifford and Lil Murda done warmed my heart #PValley pic.twitter.com/jJa8OkEM2o — Mikey B (@Thackerybinx86) July 24, 2022

While some viewers clutched their pearls, others expressed their support for the complicated somethingship that will either bloom into a beautiful baeship or end tragically.

The intense sex scene comes after Twitter spiraled into chaos over Lil Murda and Big Teak’s deeply intimate moment earlier this season.

As you can imagine, outraged viewers called the scenes “forced” and “too much.”

For niggas who don’t like the “ gay” scenes in #PValley , y’all sure as hell keep tuning in 🫣 pic.twitter.com/fV5lIEUKfN — Q‼️ (@qwaahn) June 27, 2022

But that didn’t phase the stars of the show who anticipated this response from some viewers.

“Standing ovation to J. Alphonse . . . he taps into that character so beautifully,” said Evans who admitted she was nervous about the scene in an interview with PopSugar. “Alphonse always says that his job is to tell the story truthfully and respectfully, so I love that he’s not afraid. When I tell you, he gets so much flack [for it], sometimes people feel like he goes too far. But that’s not fair, to me, because he’s not going far — he’s going there, which is the truth of it. He’s showing what is truly happening . . . Some people might want to close their eyes to it, but nothing’s going away, so hopefully this world will allow some people to open up their eyes and see that love is love.”

Nicholson, who’s married to wife Nafeesha Nicholson and identifies as straight, said that he was equally nervous about his character’s scene although Lil Murda and Uncle Clifford had a sex scene in season one.

“I said, “Wow, we’re going there and people are going to see myself as an actor, but also the character, Lil Murda, in a way that they’ve never seen me before,” he said. “It’s extremely important [to show these images] because it’s a part of life that not only is taboo within the [Black] community on a daily basis, but in the TV and film worlds as well,” Nicholson remarks. “We haven’t seen that often, and even in the moments that we’ve seen it, I think it was kind of expected. Lil Murda is one of those characters that constantly gives you things that you don’t expect, and so I’m grateful that [creator Katori Hall] trusted me with the choices that were being made.”

The actor also posted a Twitter message about both the love and hate “being real.”

The love is real the hate is real. As an actor the ultimate goal is to be as believable as possible. Relax, precise, fierce. Although @PValleySTARZ is a fictional story I’m grateful for the real conversations that are being had. Job well done. #PValleyStarz #LILMURDA #steadygrind pic.twitter.com/NWWK5junRA — J Alphonse Nicholson (@JAlphonse_N) June 28, 2022

