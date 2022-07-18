Bossip Video

Well damn, let us know how you REALLY feel…

Shereé Whitfield isn’t holding back when it comes to her now ex-boyfriend who embarrassed her on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” so much so that she’s opening up about intimate details of their relationship.

As previously reported the housewife finally called it quits with Tyrone Gilliams after he stood her up when she went to visit him in Philadelphia and after pictures of the embarrassing moment surfaced on the Internet.

“I feel stupid, I feel crazy, I feel duped,” said a saddened Shereé on #RHOA. “I feel like the people he stole the money from, he robbed me emotionally. I feel so f***g stupid.”

She later declared that she was finally finished with the man she stuck beside while he was locked up on fraud charges.

“No more tears over that a**hole, that con artist, that manipulator, I’m pissed off that I allowed myself to even date somebody who’s beneath me, who’s not even on my f***g level.”

Now on the most recent episode of Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live”, Sheree got candid about not only her breakup with Gilliams but about her sex life with him.

Shereé who was joined alongside actress Phoebe Robinson told host Andy Cohen that she hasn’t spoken with Tyrone since the Philly scene aired.

“It was a couple months ago,” she said. “Since I did the scene in Philly? I’ve not heard from him.”

She also admitted that when she said that she was “celibate” on the show to “see if Tyrone was truly committed to being in a relationship”, she actually withheld sex for another reason.

“It was horrible,” admitted Sheree. “I realized one day I’m not gonna spend the rest of my life not satisfied.”

Andy Cohen then followed up and asked the housewife if she’s being “satisfied” now and she admitted with a giggle, “yeah.”

So far Tyrone has yet to respond to Sheree’s “horrible” sex reveal and instead he’s been happily posting photos from his travels to the West Coast.

Looks like someone’s home confinement is over…

Viewers will officially meet Tyrone when he appears on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” later this season.

