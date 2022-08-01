Bossip Video

Lil Durk is taking time off after being unexpectedly hit by an explosion during his Lollapalooza set in his hometown of Chicago.

For the past few years, Lil Durk has been nonstop dominating feature after feature, his own projects, and then of course, touring. Durk is at the height of his career almost 10 years after first hitting the scene, and this weekend, he was back in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois performing at this year’s Lollapalooza festival.

Lil Durk Taking Time Off After Being Hit By Explosion During Lollapalooza Set

While performing at Lollapalooza, Lil Durk was the victim of an onstage accident while performing his verse on “Back In Blood,” which features Pooh Shiesty. The scary incident happened when an explosion went off right in front of Durk, visibly hitting him in the face.

He would go on to finish his set and leave many questioning how he walked off an explosion to his face. Later, Durk hopped on social media, posting a picture of himself in the hospital with a bandage over the side of his face. Durk captioned the photo by announcing he was taking time off to focus on his health.

“Due to the incident that happened at Lollapalooza in Chicago on stage, I’ma take a break & focus on my health. I finished my performance yesterday for my fans. Appreciate y’all.”

Durk didn’t show the actual injury, but for him to take time off it has to be bad enough. Hopefully, he can make a speedy recovery and get back to his career as soon as possible.