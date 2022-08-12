Bossip Video

That Rihanna reign just don’t let up!

It was parent’s night out for Rih and A$AP Rocky Thursday night in New York City, as the pair were photographed heading for dinner at Emilio’s Ballato. Rih was looking deliciously THIQUE in a little black dress, which she paired with an oversized button-up and black strappy heels. Rocky wore a baggy green motocross style long-sleeved shirt with black baggy jeans.

While the pair appeared unbothered by photographers, the night out occurred on the heels of recent reports that Rih and Rocky have been keeping a very low profile to preserve privacy for their baby. The couple welcomed a little one just three months ago but have revealed next to nothing about the child.

The two music stars are both known for their bold, brash, brave attitudes, which absolutely exude from the images of the date. In some shots, a spliff dangles from Rocky’s lip, while he clutches a near-empty bottle of his new whiskey Mercer + Prince. This week it was revealed that Rocky’s former friend Terrell Ephron, AKA A$AP Relli, has filed a civil lawsuit against him related to the November 6, 2021 shooting, which Rocky was arrested for back in April. If these photos say anything, it’s that Rocky and Rih aren’t afraid of any adversity.

On another note, can we talk about this gorgeous Mama glow? Rihanna looks stunning.

Check out more photos from the outing below: