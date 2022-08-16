Bossip Video

It’s a new week and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

Many are still under the effects of the Supermoon and Lion’s Gate Portal of last week as your spiritual gifts are coming to the forefront.

Take good care of yourself and know that you may require more rest, quiet, and water at this time.

It’s totally okay and needed as you upgrade on a cellular level.

Note that on August 20th Mars enters Gemini which can cause us to be scattered, take on more than we can chew, and at the same time usher in new people and opportunities that will propel us upwards and onwards.

Mars hangs out in Gemini all the way through March of 2023…

Alrighty, let’s see what’s in store for the signs this week.

CAPRICORN:

There are some challenges up ahead of the emotional variety for many of you. Know that the only thing you need to do is have the courage to set and enforce your boundaries with various third parties, while also getting into the driver’s seat of your own mental and emotional well being. Any situation that arises this week is there to challenge you — in a good way — lean into the growth not the pain of it all. RED FLAG: A work related inner fight with colleagues may make you feel as though you are being torn between two or more people. Don’t take sides until you have all the details from all involved. SWEET SPOT: Taking time to kick it with your ancestors or simply journal out your thoughts will help push you through this tough week.

