An extremely fertile father has his TENTH child on the way.

Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell have announced that they’re expecting their third child, Cannon’s tenth. The duo made the announcement via Instagram where Cannon shared a maternity shoot video that hinted that their child is a baby boy.

“Time Stopped and This Happened…,” wrote Cannon.”#Sunshine #SonRISE.”

The video also included the two tenderly kissing alongside their two other children; Golden “Sagon” Cannon and 19-month-old Powerful Queen Cannon.

News of the pregnancy first broke Wednesday after photos surfaced of Cannon and Bell visiting Guam with their kids while Bell, a former Miss Universe Guam, sported a burgeoning baby bump. In one photo she also cradled her bare belly while smiling for the camera.

Nick Cannon Has 9 Other Children, Could Be Expecting More

Nick Cannon has a plethora of children including two on the way, and one that unfortunately passed.

As previously reported Cannon recently welcomed baby number 8 with model Bre Tiesi in July.

Cannon also shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex Mariah Carey.

He also has nearly one-year-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa.

De La Rosa is currently pregnant with Cannon’s 9th child.

His son Zen, whom he shares with Alyssa Scott, died in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

In June, Cannon responded to rumors that he has “three more babies” on the way.

“When you say ‘on the way’, what count are you at? The stork is on the way, yes,” Cannon told Angela Yee’s “Lip Service” podcast. “If you thought the numbers i put up in 2021 was big, wait until 2022…if you thought the number was big last year…”

Two down. One more to go?

What do YOU think about Nick Cannon becoming a father of 10???