It’s a new week and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

This week the planets are taking a chill and mainly we are dealing with the influence of the post New Moon in Virgo from the 27th and the Sun being in Virgo which means we will have a heavy focus on cleaning up our homes, our bodies, our boundaries and our relationships.

So if you find yourself finally getting round to polishing off long forgotten home projects or cutting down on those work emails that’ve been waiting for a response since your vacation…well you can thank all of this Virgo influence.

Since the planets are kicking back this week I’ve decided to tap into the Angel realm for channeled messages for each sign to see what’s in store for you the week.

Tap in!

Alrighty, let’s see what’s in store for the signs this week.

CAPRICORN:

Your angels are guiding you to think of your physical home and bodily home as a sacred altar a sacred space if you will. They want you to ask yourself- where have you neglected these areas of your life and how do you feel about that on a deep emotional level? This isn’t to shame you or make you feel like a victim but more to give you a moment to take deep inventory and utilize the magic of the Virgo season to make the proper adjustments. RED FLAGS: You’ve gotten better with holding your boundaries but there are a few key family members (looking at you parents of young adult children and spoiled teens) who have yet to get the memo. Please deliver it swiftly and diplomatically for the improvement of your own mental health. SWEET SPOT: A new scent that welcomes the Fall season will go a long way on your pulse points both on date nights and when just out and about.

