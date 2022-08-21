Bossip Video

It’s a new week and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

This week we (the Sun) moves into the sign of Virgo on the 22nd, which can makes us want to plunge into deals, our health, refresh our to-do-lists and analyze our choices. This can play well with Mercury moving into Libra on the 25th as it makes us diplomatic and friendly when it comes to dealing with others and even how we perceive our flaws. This is crucial because Virgo can be overly harsh when it comes to examination of others and self.

The New Moon in Virgo on the 27th is an excellent time to go into detailed scripting to manifest your greatest future and even throw a vision board party while using a Road Opener candle so that you can leverage the “get it done and get it done well” vibe of the earthy Virgo.

Alrighty, let’s see what’s in store for the signs this week.

Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert

CAPRICORN:

You’ve been through the emotional wringer for most of 2022 and now the universe wants you to gather your lessons, wipe your wounds and allow the world to experience the fruits of your labor. This is the time to step into the spotlight whether it be the corporate spotlight at your day job or pursuing long-held dreams of the arts. Now is the time to go for it. Use the Virgo New Moon to plot your course. RED FLAG: You’ll be receiving a lot of insightful downloads about your next steps from your higher self. Don’t ignore this. SWEET SPOT: Your angels want you to know that your time of worries is soon over. Peace will reign.

Keep reading for more BOSSIP horoscopes!