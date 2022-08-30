Bossip Video

The history of clotted cream critics bashing Meghan Markle with racial epithets is well-documented but now the Duchess of Sussex is opening up about the racism hurled her children’s way.

Markle, 41, is on the cover of The Cut’s fashion issue to detail her new life in California after she and Prince Harry, 37, announced their decision to step back as senior members of the British royal family.

Additionally, she’s also detailing being a mom to their two children; 3-year-old Archie Harrison and 1-year-old Lilibet Diana.

According to Markle, she hated having to share family photos with British media outlets and their rabid readers who called her “children the N-word.”

The Duchess was expected to give pictures of her son Archie, to the Royal Rota, the press pool that covers Queen Elizabeth II and her line of succession, but it was something Markle admitted she dreaded doing considering that the Brits were turning their racism from her to her firstborn.

“There’s literally a structure,” said Markle to Allison P. Davis for The Cut. “Why would I give the very people that are calling my children the N-word a photo of my child before I can share it with the people that love my child?” “You tell me how that makes sense and then I’ll play that game,” the mama bear added.

Instead, Markle and Harry released pictures of Archie without first giving them to the Royal Rota on their official @SussexRoyal Instagram page, a controversial move considering that the couple was obligated to share the @KensingtonRoyal Instagram page with The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, and Kate Middleton.

Meghan Markle Previously Alleged That The Royal Family Worried About Archie’s Skin Color

As previously reported during Markle’s sitdown alongside Harry with Oprah, she shared that there were “concerns and conversations” about how dark her baby boy’s skin might be when he was born.

“Those were conversations that family had with Harry,” said the Duchess of Sussex.

Later, rumors swirled that the colorism questioner was Harry’s father Prince Charles whose reps swiftly denied the rumor to The NY Post saying; “This is fiction and not worth further comment.”

In Markle’s The Cut interview, she also shared that she hoped her and Harry’s exit from the royal family would not lead to Charles and Harry being estranged.

“Harry said to me, ‘I lost my dad in this process,'” Meghan recalled, referring to her relationship with her own father. “It doesn’t have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that’s (Harry’s) decision.”

Read Meghan Markle’s The Cut cover story in full here.