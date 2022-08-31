Bossip Video

Following the news, that Angela Yee would be leaving their popular radio show, Charlamange the God is teasing that two new members could be on the way.

Last month news broke that after a historic run The Breakfast Club as we knew it would be changing. The next morning Angela Yee announced that she was leaving to launch a syndicated show of her own within the same house.

Details on what could be next for the Angela Yee, Charlamagne Tha God, and DJ Envy-hosted radio show are few and far between, but Charlamagne is teasing what’s to come.

Charlamagne Tha God Reveals Future Of The Breakfast Club

Rumors are continuing to swirl about who will replace Angela Yee but according to Charlamagne himself, she can’t be replaced. There could be a big change however to the show’s lineup.

He recently told MadameNoire that the club could expand to include TWO newbies:

“I’m not going away. Envy is not going away,” he said. “Angela Yee can’t be replaced, but we are a club. So, that club has to expand and we’re going to bring in new members. So, if people are wondering, are there going to be new members in The Breakfast Club? Yes.” It seems that there have been ongoing conversations about adding more than one person to the mix. I don’t think it’s gonna be one person. It might be two.”

For now, the original trio will be on your airwaves until next year and whoever steps in after Yee’s departure will have big shoes to fill. With the vast amount of resources, we are sure The Breakfast Club will make the right choice.