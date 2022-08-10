End of an era
Angela Yee Announces She’s Leaving ‘The Breakfast Club’ For Her Own Syndicated Show
Everyone’s buzzing over Angela Yee announcing that she’s leaving ‘The Breakfast Club’ for her own syndicated show “Way Up with Angela Yee.”
The breakfast club as you know it is officially over 🫶🏽
— Angela Yee (@angelayee) August 10, 2022
Airing middays, the program will launch Fall 2022 across more than 30 iHeartMedia stations, including New York’s Power 105.1 and will be available for syndication via Premiere Networks.
💁🏽♀️ https://t.co/AVZ500XWfs
— Angela Yee (@angelayee) August 10, 2022
According to the press release, “Way Up with Angela Yee” will be fast-paced and listener-interactive with Yee connecting directly with listeners on hot and timely topics. And yes, there will be celebrity interviews and special guests.
“I’m overwhelmed with gratitude and excitement to have this once in a lifetime opportunity to create a brand-new show,” said Yee.
“I appreciate everyone who has helped to make this happen at iHeartMedia, and most importantly, the listeners who are like family to me. It’s a bittersweet feeling to leave an iconic show like ‘The Breakfast Club,’ which we built from the ground up for 12 years, but we will forever be an extension of each other.
I’m working hard and dedicated to making our new program exciting, thoughtful, provocative, and most importantly, a safe haven for even more of us to grow and learn while having fun. I’m ready for this new chapter!”
Following her internet-shattering announcement, Yee appeared on The Breakfast Club on Wednesday morning to reveal that the show isn’t actually ending and will continue without her.
“If you just joined us, Angela Yee announced that she’s getting her own show,” said DJ Envy before Charlamagne read a press release about her new show. “I still feel like I’m on the Way Up so that’s the reason why [for the name], but I’m Way Up from where I started.”
What’s your fave Breakfast Club moment? Tell us down below and peep the greatest moments from ‘The Breakfast Club’ on the flip.
Now that The Breakfast Club is officially over, I figure it's time to bring back this iconic clip 🤣 pic.twitter.com/jfVKLn1Bx8
— Harmonica Lewinskyღ (@_harmonyxo) August 10, 2022
The greatest moment on the breakfast club ever pic.twitter.com/CpDPDVRjLI
— 🧊60 Second Assassin (@SubZeroBrando) August 10, 2022
Bruh was outta pocket for this one 😭🤣🤣🤣😂 https://t.co/hhG1MEuBK0 pic.twitter.com/d38E9yZQ2a
— C (@Reno_childs) August 10, 2022
The way Mo'nique cut Charlemagne to the white meat! https://t.co/icfzIwX5hE pic.twitter.com/9pIqpjc0F2
— The Last 🔝 (@JuSLIKEMIKE911) August 10, 2022
completely ate them https://t.co/aHy2rURA9n pic.twitter.com/AZZ1aSPu5k
— m.p™️ (@minajpresstmm) August 10, 2022
DJ Envy versus Desus and Mero pic.twitter.com/W1lhtLJMSk
— After5ive Podcast (@After5ivePod) January 30, 2021
Since Breakfast Club is reportedly over. The best moment it ever gave us. Ray J phone call 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/5eJHNnb6bg
— Black Sinatra Targaryen Zoldyck (@Todd_Gully) August 10, 2022
Gucci was dead serious too 😂😂😂😭😂😭😂😂😭 https://t.co/3liz5LYwTw pic.twitter.com/0Dfoj7ku0i
— cash (@cmoneyorcash) August 10, 2022
DMX roasting Rick Ross and Drake when he was asked what new music he listens to had me in tears https://t.co/iiZWgpDI5Y pic.twitter.com/NVga8zw6hm
— iman (@locolatiy) August 10, 2022
Easily pic.twitter.com/XlkkIVcq7S https://t.co/2TSG7Njzxx
— 👑#4, for the Old Nat Royals👑 (@Southside_Gunn) August 10, 2022
I-C-O-N-I-C https://t.co/9zRKNExX8t pic.twitter.com/83Blse0wIe
— america has a problem. (@kingshannon_) August 10, 2022
Charlamagne was a lil’ too bold with Mariah. Look at her. She almost took it back to the block on him. God I love this woman. https://t.co/8haOfmryiL pic.twitter.com/YRMwNyvzXU
— Baker Mayfield Is My Homeboy (@NotoriousVIC007) August 10, 2022
Y’all already know pic.twitter.com/efmAA7ojpS https://t.co/xxlojUfi6R
— Coach D’s Baddest Heffa (@cherokeeccx) August 10, 2022
Dame Dash was speaking some real shit but he had Dj Envy losing his mind at 4 in the morning… Dame had that nigga fighting for his life in that argument😭 https://t.co/RBGegks6xO pic.twitter.com/heXzwBQ0Vx
— reem💸 (@ka_rr_ee_mm) August 10, 2022
floyd never beating them “can’t read” allegations 50 cent put on him https://t.co/9N5QFRxDvi pic.twitter.com/NnxqcP17nI
— freddy (@TheGoldWrist) August 10, 2022
