End of an era

Now that The Breakfast Club is officially over, I figure it's time to bring back this iconic clip 🤣 pic.twitter.com/jfVKLn1Bx8 — Harmonica Lewinskyღ (@_harmonyxo) August 10, 2022

Angela Yee Announces She’s Leaving ‘The Breakfast Club’ For Her Own Syndicated Show

Everyone’s buzzing over Angela Yee announcing that she’s leaving ‘The Breakfast Club’ for her own syndicated show “Way Up with Angela Yee.”

The breakfast club as you know it is officially over 🫶🏽 — Angela Yee (@angelayee) August 10, 2022

Airing middays, the program will launch Fall 2022 across more than 30 iHeartMedia stations, including New York’s Power 105.1 and will be available for syndication via Premiere Networks.

According to the press release, “Way Up with Angela Yee” will be fast-paced and listener-interactive with Yee connecting directly with listeners on hot and timely topics. And yes, there will be celebrity interviews and special guests.

“I’m overwhelmed with gratitude and excitement to have this once in a lifetime opportunity to create a brand-new show,” said Yee. “I appreciate everyone who has helped to make this happen at iHeartMedia, and most importantly, the listeners who are like family to me. It’s a bittersweet feeling to leave an iconic show like ‘The Breakfast Club,’ which we built from the ground up for 12 years, but we will forever be an extension of each other. I’m working hard and dedicated to making our new program exciting, thoughtful, provocative, and most importantly, a safe haven for even more of us to grow and learn while having fun. I’m ready for this new chapter!”

Following her internet-shattering announcement, Yee appeared on The Breakfast Club on Wednesday morning to reveal that the show isn’t actually ending and will continue without her.

“If you just joined us, Angela Yee announced that she’s getting her own show,” said DJ Envy before Charlamagne read a press release about her new show. “I still feel like I’m on the Way Up so that’s the reason why [for the name], but I’m Way Up from where I started.”

