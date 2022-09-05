Bossip Video

It’s a new week and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

There are certainly some interesting planetary movements this week which will influence all of us one way or the other.

First up, Venus the planet of love and romance enters the stickler planet of Virgo on the 5th and this ride goes all the way to the 29th.

And then on the 9th Mercury goes retrograde in Libra right on the heels of a Full Moon in Pisces on the 10th.

This action-packed combo is going to put a serious spotlight on our relationships – including exposing our childhood wounds, making us more selective as to who we swipe right on, as well as taking the time to really examine what is driving our choices.

The themes of cleaning up and stacking up will continue thanks to the Virgo influence. Libra will help but could also hurt this influence as anything we upgrade will be influenced by a need to “beautify” it, however, indecisive Libra can make it hard to start and finish projects.

In general, if you’re single this is a good time to fill up your dance card but it would be best to make your selection after the retrograde and just think of your current dating choices as keys to building out your perfect person instead of desperately trying to land “the one.”

The Pisces Full Moon will make us more open to romance and anything mystical – so this is a good date night spent at a Soundbath, Yoga, or a meditation studio.

This is also an excellent time to make plastic surgery appointments and anything health related in general.

Be mindful to not be too self-critical especially if it doesn’t lead to changed habits and as for your partners and work relationships – rapid change isn’t necessary to still see big shifts.

Okay let’s jump into it…

Here’s what’s in store for the signs this week!

Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert

CAPRICORN:

Many of you will feel the need to upgrade your world in some way. That could lead to you changing up your personal style to finally indulging in the type of vehicle that you want. Lean into treating yourself at this time and try not to overthink your choices. RED FLAG: If you own a vehicle, you may have car trouble this week especially as we get closer to the retrograde. Be prepared to take it into the shop. SWEET SPOT: That special something you’ve been eyeing for a while, goes on sale this week. Keep your eyes peeled for post-Labor Day sales and indulge yourself!

Keep reading for more BOSSIP horoscopes!