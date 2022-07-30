A housewife’s ex-boo and new boo are making headlines amid allegations of publicity stunting.

Season 14 of Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Atlanta” revealed why Shereé Whitfield and Tyrone Gilliams’ relationship may have ceased to exist but according to Gilliams himself, there’s more to the story.

This season provided more details of Shereé’s controversial romance with her recently released prison bae, who did fed time for wire fraud. As previously reported, things begin to unravel for the couple after Gilliams allegedly stood up Whitfield during her visit to Philly, which is where he was residing at the time. In the episode, Shereé waited for an extended amount of time for Gilliams to meet her for a lunch date but he never showed up.

Now Tyrone’s alleging that it was all “made for TV.”

Tyrone Gilliams Denies Standing Up Shereé

He recently spoke to theJasmineBRAND about his appearance on the show or lack thereof and his cease and desist filing against the Bravo network. As previously reported he wanted his “name and likeness” scrubbed from #RHOA.

“I was aware of the taping, but there was no arrangement, contractually, or any agreement with me and Bravo,” said Gilliams.”I don’t have a problem being supportive of a significant other or somebody [I’m] dealing with. But, when they created that narrative, and when the narrative was created in regards to me and a lunch date or something that I was supposed to have with [Shereé], that’s when my lawyers had to jump in it. Because it was putting me at risk for going back to prison.”

Gilliams explained that “being on papers” limited his ability to participate in the taping of the show. He also stated that he could have done irreparable damage to himself had he met with Shereé.

“I didn’t stand her up, and, more importantly, you can’t stand up somebody where they know where you are. I don’t care if it’s man, woman–you know, no matter what your persuasion is, straight or gay–if [it’s] your significant other or your partner, you know where they lay their heads. So, in my case, you definitely knew where I was because I was [under] home confinement.”

He added flat out; “She knew that I couldn’t come.”

Apparently, she has quickly recovered from the breakup and moved on with Love & Marriage: Huntsville’s” Martell Holt—but one of Shereé’s fellow housewives is warning her to be careful.

