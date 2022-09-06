The #RHOP Season 7 Trailer Shows Mia Martini Tossing, Ashley’s Divorce Drama & Candiace Canceling Gizelle–‘She’s Dead To Me!’

The super spicy season 7 trailer for The Real Housewives of Potomac is HERE and it’s filled with divorce drama, a martini toss, and allegations that a hubby made a housewife “uncomfortable.”

The Bravo series is returning on Oct. 9 with a supersized 75-minute episode and in a first-look exclusively premiered by PEOPLE, we see all of the ladies; Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Dr. Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton back in action.

They’re not alone however, they’re joined by a blast from the past; #RHOP O.G. Charrisse Jackson Jordan, who was a housewife on the show’s first two seasons.

Additionally, viewers will meet Jacqueline Blake, one of Mia’s close companions.

Both ladies will be “friends of the show” and Charisse will shake things up with Karen Huger who tries to avoid her and threatens; “What you will NOT do is f***k with mother, I will whoop your a** up in this place!”

Also seen in the trailer is Ashley Darby opening up about her impending divorce.

Ashley Darby Discusses Divorcing Michael Darby In #RHOP Season 7

As previously reported Ashley filed for separation from her husband Michael Darby in April. She also confirmed that “there was an event” that was ultimately that was the catalyst for their split but noted that they were living together as co-parents for the sake of their children, Dean, 2, and Dylan, 1.

Ashley expounds on the unique living situation in the #RHOP trailer and the ladies are shocked. “I found a house with Michael,” says Ashley.

“This is not a damn divorce!” replies Karen.

In much happier news, it looks like after years of feuding, Ashely and her ex-friend Candiace are back on the same page. The two sit down and cackle about rumors over wine.

Candiace however has drama with someone else…

Candiace Dillard Faces Off With Gizelle Bryant In #RHOP Season 7

Later in the trailer, we see Candiace and her “big sis” Gizelle at odds after Gizzy hints that Candiace’s husband Chris Bassett hit on her.

“He’s a sneaky link!” says Gizelle about the married man to her bestie Robyn Dixon.

“You want to say that my husband made you feel uncomfortable?” Candiace asks Gizelle who responds, “100 percent.”

That clearly doesn’t sit well with Candiace who declares; “Gizelle is dead to me!”

On Twitter, Candiace called out Gizelle over the moment. When Chris Bassett tweeted that it was “his turn” to be targeted by the OG, Candiace replied;

“One thing about it…Misery is going to stick her neck rolls in someone’s marriage.”

OOP!

Candiace and Gizelle aren’t the only ones with drama however, Mia Thornton is once again clashing with Dr. Wendy and things take a dramatic turn.

Mia Thornton Splashes A Martini In Dr. Wendy Osefo’s Face

At one point in the trailer, we finally see what went down with Dr. Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton during a cast trip.

As previously reported footage surfaced of the ladies clashing at Peter Thomas’ Bar One Miami restaurant and things apparently got so heated that Mia tossed a martini in Wendy’s direction.

“Crater faced b***!” yells Dr. Wendy in the trailer after being doused in alcohol.

Can you say D R A M A?

Check out the #RHOP season 7 trailer below.

Play

Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac premieres Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.