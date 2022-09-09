Bossip Video

A “Love & Marriage Huntsville” star is prepping for another season of her show while clearing the air about a recent public spat with her ex.

Melody Shari will be back on TV screens when “Love & Marriage Huntsville” returns to Saturdays at 8:00 pm ET/PT starting tomorrow September 10.

She won’t be alone of course and will be joined on OWN’s smash hit unscripted series by her ex Martell Holt, Kimmi and Maurice Scott, Marsau and LaTisha Scott, Destiny Payton-Williams, as well as Tiffany and Louis Whitlow.

A promo for the new episodes of the Carlos King-created show features the group as they navigate their businesses, friendships, and relationships–sometimes with tumultuous results. That rumored fight between Martell and Marsau is teased while Melody’s seen confronting LaTisha’s mom Ms. Wanda. Speaking of LaTisha, in another part of the promo, she’s seen once again facing rumors that her husband Marsau was unfaithful. Things are also taking a serious turn for Kimmi and Maurice Scott who seem to be facing a health scare concerning Kimmi.

In addition to a super tease for #LAMH, an official description for the new episodes stated that Melody could be “reconnecting” with Martell and giving him another chance.

“The new season rehashes the fallout from Melody and Martell’s relationship as the two reconnect, and Melody admits to Stormi that she is cautiously moving forward with him, while Martell explores unexpected business ventures. Also, Kimmi confronts Maurice with infidelity rumors, Tiffany searches for her birth father, and Wanda’s past resurfaces.”

According to Melody herself, however, any “reconnection” reports are simply untrue.

Melody Shari Denies Reconnecting With Martell Holt, Speaks On Their Recent War Of Words On Instagram

“Let me be very clear, I was not and am not in any way reconnecting with Martell,” said Melody Shari during BOSSIP’s #RealityRecap. There was no reattempt to reconnect of any kind. Maybe because first half [of filming] I was like, ‘Hey–I’m not going to be able to film with him, y’all would love to have it but NO.'”

She continued,

“And then the second half of filming, of course, we were filming together. That’s the only reconnect I got, maybe it was the work reconnect,” she added noting that they were just working together as coparents.

In addition to denying reconnecting with Martell, Meoldy told BOSSIP’s Managing Editor Dani Canada that when she recently head to head with her former spouse on social media, it was because reached a breaking point.

As previously reported #LAMH watchers got an eyeful on Instagram when the two battled for hours with accusations of mutual cheating, stolen money, 20 babysitters, and narcissism. The big blowup came amid their ongoing custody battle and after Mel previously vowed to ignore Martell’s social media postings.

“It absolutely was a breaking point,” said Mel during BOSSIP’s #RealityRecap. “I work hard to rise above and remain positive however as you said everyone has a breaking point. I seen something s come across social media around April, March–long posts, [and] I didn’t respond. Then it happened again a couple of months after. After a while if you keep poking the bear you’re going to get a reaction, that’s what ended up happening.”

She continued,

“I think sometimes will take your decision to be quiet or silent as weakness and sometimes you just have to remind people that yes I’m on my journey of peace, but at the same time there’s a time fo peace and a time for war, so leave me alone. That’s what it was.”

She also added that she has no regrets about what went down.

“Looking back at it now, do I regret responding? To be honest, I don’t. I meant and said what I meant and said. It takes a while, not every little thing deserves a response that’s the way I move generally and regularly but sometimes you have to remind people, don’t get it twisted. “Is that a lack of maturity? No, it’s not. Being mature was choosing for a while not to respond or say anything. At the end of the day, I’m still human.”

Melody also gave insight into why she thinks fans can’t stop watching the OWN show had a ratings boom with an episode that became the most-watched unscripted telecast since March 2019 on the network.

“People became connected to the show because they felt that they could relate, they felt it was authentic,” Mel told BOSSIP. “They also enjoy outside of the messy beefs–the businesse side of it. Out the gate, they’ve continued to fall more and more in love with the show as a whole.”

Watch Melody Shari on BOSSIP’s #RealityRecap below and tune in to “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” on Saturday, September 10 at 8/7c on OWN.