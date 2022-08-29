LAMH Messiness: Martell & Melody Engage In INSANE InstaBattle Over ’20 Babysitters’, Cheating Claims & A $17K Stealing Scandal

Another day, another hearty helping of “Love & Marriage Huntsville” mess from two contentious exes.

Martell Holt and his ex-wife Melody Shari had a field day on social media this weekend and publicly blasted each other with allegations of cheating and poor parenting.

The drama isn’t random pettiness however, it stems from the two being embroiled in a custody battle for their four children. Melody recently told TheShadeRoom that her ex filed for full custody of their kids and Martell recently confirmed the report while making accusations against Melody.

After speaking on their court battle, the OWN reality star went head to head with his ex in a series of excessively messy InstaStories that the world has a front-row seat for.

Martell Holt Talks Child Custody Battle With Melody Shari, Responds To Stolen $17K Rumors

Over the weekend rumors swirled that Melody was victorious in their court battle and Martell was denied full custody of the kids.

Taking to Instagram Live, Martell said that that was untrue because he and his ex have yet to have their date in court. He also alleged that he tried to settle the custody battle numerous times but his ex-wife wouldn’t agree to “limit the babysitters” that watch their kids.

“Three times I tried to settle it outside of court and right now I’m trying to settle outside of court,” said Martell. “We have to limit the babysitters, it’s like 20–23 plus babysitters. I think that’s excessive.”

Martell went on to say that he had an issue with “men watching his kids” while pointing out that Melody’s brother and his husband have allegedly been babysitting without his permission.

“We talked about girls and little boys, I don’t want men watching my children to be real about it,” said Martell. “When we were married it wasn’t a problem then, so it shouldn’t be a problem now.” “So I know a lot of people [are] like it’s the brother but it’s times that the brother left and his husband watched my children,” added Martell. […] “I don’t have anything against anybody being gay, I’m cool with gay people I don’t care about you being be gay—be free, be you who you are I love people being free, but when it comes to my children, our children I don’t want to put them in a position where anything could possibly happen.”

He also brought up an allegation that he stole $17K from his ex-wife.

“Guys, that was crazy too,” said Martell. “No, I did not steal $17,000 from her. I would be in jail. […] No, I wrote down that just because we’re going through divorce that doesn’t mean that the money we once shared is now just yours. No, we got things to pay and your money is included.”

He went on to detail a story when Mel allegedly swiped money from their joint account and put it into her personal account.

“That’s what you call stealing money out the account, right?” said the reality star.

Martell And Melody Trade Shots On Social Media

The drama continued on social media with Melody clapping back at Martell and alleging that he’s been ordered to return the $17,000 in question.

“This man is delusional but baby, start a battle but I’ll win the war,” said Melody who said she was going to hold an event for bloggers so she could expose Martell.

Melody also alleged that her ex-husband who she called a “mental case” is homophobic and recently had his utilities turned off.

“Yo uncles can watch the kids, but my brother can’t. Mann… this joker been so homophobic for the longest and I ain’t said anything about it …nada. But I PROMISE the messages I have ain’t gonna lie. This is gonna be the event of the year. #gaybasher #Beenhatingonthelgbtcommunity.”

She added that her ex is a “cheater, manipulator, liar, narcissist and criminal” before warning;

“Keep bringing yo a** to social media and Imma keep tearing ya a** up from this day forward!”

That clearly incensed Martell and he followed up with accusations of his own that included claims of cheating.

Hit the flip for that.