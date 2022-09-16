Bossip Video

Kyrie Irving’s irresponsible social media use reaches new heights as the NBA superstar shares a 2002 video of Alex Jones conspiracy theories.

Kyrie Irving has always walked his own path even if he walked it alone. When the drama with the COVID-19 vaccinations happened Kyrie chose to face the consequences that came along with refusing to take the shot. While his decisions and reasoning were none of our business, some fans supported the controversial decision. In the end, Kyrie returned to the court and showed he hadn’t lost a step in his game.

Kyrie Irving Shares Vintage Alex Jones Conspiracy Video, Sends Twitter Into OverDrive

On Thursday Kyrie Irving tried to have his third eye open but didn’t realize that it was so closed that it left us trying to figure out how we even got to Alex Jones’s propaganda. On his InstaStories Kyrie recklessly shared a video of Alex Jones in his early 2002 days of spreading conspiracy theories and fear-mongering.

The video the NBA player shared talks about the New World Order and how it will use plagues and viruses to control the public. Of course, this feeds into Kyrie as he is indirectly the face of the anti-vaccine movement. Somehow Kyrie is the only person who doesn’t understand Alex Jones and his videos will not help prove a point considering that the far-right conspiracy theorist was literally just ordered to pay $4.1 million for falsely claiming that Sandy Hook was a hoax.

Seconds after he shared the video, Twitter users had a field day with Kyrie.

