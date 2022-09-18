Bossip Video

Mr. and Mrs. Cephus recently hosted a party while dripping in designer duds.

Cardi B and Offset were spotted in New York City on Saturday, September 17 where they hosted a “Fashion Night Out” celebration.

The private party also marked the birthday of Cardi’s good friend/Icon Styles designer T Stylez.

During the party, Cardi flaunted her array of ice that included her signature Playboy bunny chain to mark her work as Creative Director for the Playboy Centerfold brand.

She also chatted with controversial “Munch (Feelin’ U)” rapper Ice Spice whose been catching flack from folks who think her popularity is due to “pretty privilege.”

Cardi came to the drill rapper’s defense in her IG story saying;

“A sweetie, stop hating MUGlies!”

Cardi’s sister Hennessy Carolina was also at the party…

as well as Carmelo Anthony…

“Stranger Things” star Caleb McLaughlin…

and Meek Mill.

Cardi’s clearly in good spirits after her headline-making time in court this week. On Thursday she accepted a plea agreement regarding an incident where she was accused of hurling a hookah and bottles at two sisters before ordering a man to attack one of them for allegedly sleeping with her husband, Offset.

The original indictment included 12 charges, including two felonies. After pleading guilty to two misdemeanor charges the rapper agreed to perform just 15 days of community service and the remaining 10 charges were all dismissed.

What do YOU think about Cardi and Offset’s “Fashion Night Out” party pics?