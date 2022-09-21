Michael B. Jordan, Dascha Polanco, DeMarcus Cousins & More Attend Canelo Vs. Triple G Hennessy V.S.O.P. Party

‘Creed III’ is coming

Michael B. Jordan was front and center at the exclusive Canelo vs. Triple G Hennessy V.S.O.P. cocktail party that brought out Dascha Polanco, DeMarcus Cousins, Julia Fox, and more to T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas.

Jordan, whose kept a low profile since his buzzy breakup with Lori Harvey, was spotted ringside during the highly anticipated fight that ended with Canelo closing out his Triple G trilogy with a unanimous victory.

This comes after the Hollywood heartthrob announced that Canelo had a role in the upcoming ‘Creed III’ film.

It’s unclear whether Canelo has a major role or a cameo in the long-awaited threequel starring Jonathan Majors as a reportedly villainous character suspected to be the son of Clubber Lang.

You may recall the 32-year-old star pulverizing panny drawls with BTS photos of his workout with Jordan on Venice Beach.

Ryan Coogler, who wrote and directed the first film, shared that he was happy to pass the torch to Michael as he embarks on his directorial journey.

“The films of Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky franchise have always been important to me and my family. It was an honor to help bring the Creed franchise to life with Sly, Michael, Tessa, Irwin, and all the creative parties involved,” said Coogler. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to see Mike in the director’s chair on the third installment. The team at Proximity and I are excited about the story Keenan and Zach have crafted and can’t wait to help bring it to life.”

‘Creed III’ punches its way into theaters March 3, 2023.