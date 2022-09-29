Bossip Video

It’s Thursday and we’ve nearly reached the arrival of a new episode of “Life After Lockup.”

If you watched last week’s episode of “Life After Lockup,” then you’ll recall Daonte driving back to see Lindsey after a trip, only to find her locking lips with Blaine — the guy he’s had bad vibes about all along.

We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip from Friday’s episode! In the clip, Daonte officially ends his relationship with Lindsay, but when she calls Blaine to pick her up, he tries to confront Daonte about his so-called failures as a man. Those are fighting words — but will Daonte accept the invitation to a physical confrontation? Check out the clip below:

We’re so glad Daonte was mature enough to walk away from that situation. Also, his friend was 100% right. Daonte didn’t deserve to be disrespected the way he was. It’s sad to see him so upset but we hope he’s able to heal and eventually end up with someone worthy of his humongous heart. Do you think Daonte’s DM’s will heat up after this episode? We’re pretty sure he could have his pick of women — without arrest records at that!

Here’s what to expect from Friday’s episode of “Life After Lockup”:

When Blaine confronts Daonte, Lindsay fears their altercation could be bad news for her warrants. Chazz attempts to catch Branwin in the act.

A new episode of “Life After Lockup” airs Friday, September 30 at 9pm EST / 8pm CST on WeTV.

Will you be watching?!