Chlöe Bailey Reveals She Wrote Upcoming Single ‘For The Night’ About Gunna, Says She’s A Ride Or Die Supporter In Real Life

What’s the tea, Ms. Bailey?

After several cozy photo ops and months of dating rumors, Chlöe Bailey finally opened up about Gunna. She previously said the YSL rapper was just a friend, but the story. According to Hot New Hip Hop, Chlöe revealed on Saturday that she wrote her new song “For The Night” about Gunna.

On Saturday, the “Have Mercy” singer hosted a Twitter Spaces session to connect with fans about her upcoming new single. The tea about Gunna as her muse was so hot, Chlöe said she even kept that secret from him.

“Imma tell y’all a little secret about ‘For The Night,'” she said, taking a deep breath. “I might regret saying this, but hey, maybe it’ll help f*cking streams. I don’t even think he knows this! I wrote ‘For The Night’ about Gunna. Yep, I said it b*tches. I said it. So, you know,” the 24-year-old shared.

Chlöe said Gunna inspired the song shortly after his appearance on The Breakfast Club. During the January interview, Gunna only admitted they were “very good friends.” However, he did start blushing while discussing how they first connected for their “you & me” collaboration.

“I’m a songwriter. I write my own sh*t, I get inspired by the smallest things, so, kiss my *ss,” Chlöe clontinued laughing.

The Ungodly Hour singer also clapped back at criticisms that she doesn’t support Gunna since his shocking arrest in the YSL RICO case. She reminded fans that social media posts aren’t the only or best way to support a “very good friend.”

“Talkin’ bout why don’t I say free this, or free that? Kiss my *ss, I support in real life. Thank you!”

Although it sounds like love was in the air, Chlöe said she and Gunna are still not official.

“But I’m single! I’m single, guys. Sorry to bust bubbles, but when I wrote that song months ago, I wrote it about him,” she clarified.

If fans want to know more about what’s between the could-be couple, Chlöe says they’ll have to stream “For The Night” for more juicy details.

“Y’all talk about I need to spill the tea? I spilled the motherf*cking tea! So y’all can’t say I don’t spill tea no f*cking more,” she added.

Chlöe also used the Twitter Spaces session to set the record straight about the constant comparisons to Normani. Despite fans pitting the two new solo acts against each other, That Grape Juice reports it’s all love between the two singers.

“Speaking of Normani, y’all can kiss our Black *sses! Let me tell you something: I love Normani. She is a bad b*tch. Her body is out of this world, I wish I had her t*tties and she’s a great dancer and performer,” Chlöe proudly said.