Big Dess is back on Pluto?

Luxurious Rap baddie/influencer Dess Dior, 23, recently celebrated the release of her ‘RAW’ EP with a star-studded bash that brought out her bestie Jayda Wayda, Mariah The Scientist, Kali, and many more.

Powered by Belaire and Topicals, the buzzy event was good vibes, endless bottles, and buxom baddies alongside the coolest tastemakers and move-makers in Atlanta.

Interestingly, Future, 38, posted a screenshot of himself adding the EP to his Apple Music library which stirred up rumors that the two may be codeine canoodling again after seemingly splitting months ago.

In a separate post, he posted a photo of her at the buzzy listening party which she reposted on her story.

This comes months after the toxic titan and emerging it-girl turned heads at exclusive events including Gunna‘s silky spectacular ‘Playas Room’ birthday experience in Atlanta.

The drippy couple was among a sea of stars including Lil Baby, Young Thug, Travis Scott, the Young Stoner life crew, and many more who enjoyed a glamorous night of Playboy mansion extravagance.

Gunna’s big steppa bash marked the first of two birthday bashes during an epic weekend with the other party at the Highlight room in Hollywood with Drake, Future, Young Thug, Doja Cat, Chris Brown, Justin Combs, Tristan Thompson, Metro Boomin, Wale, and more in attendance.

Haters who shaded Future and Dess’s relationship were surely disappointed to see them boo’d up in public, especially after that recent Lori Harvey saga.

Aside from dropping her new EP, Dess joined Sovereign Brands CEO Brett Berish as the latest emerging star in the burgeoning brand’s Self Made Tastes Better series.