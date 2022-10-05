‘What The Flocka’ Finale Exclusive: Waka’s Tour Plans Include Charlie, But He Doesn’t Think He Needs To Ask Tammy’s Permission

We’re just a day away from the finale of season 3 of “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka!”

Happy Hump Day! In a little over 24 hours, WeTV will be airing the finale of “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” and we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure! This season we’ve been watching Waka and Tammy take steps to go their separate ways, all while they both attempt to keep Charlie happy and healthy amid their split.

In the clip below, Waka realizes lack of family/marriage responsibilities means more time on the road, so he plans on Charlie coming on tour with him and not seeking Tammy’s permission.

What did y’all think of the clip? Waka has got to be bugging thinking Tammy will be okay if he just “runs it by her” before bringing her teenage daughter on a rap tour! How many of you moms would agree to that? Also, shout out to Waka’s associate for asking the important questions! What exactly will Charlie be doing on tour? Tour management is no joke. Was anybody laughing when Waka said that?

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Tammy takes the girls to New Orleans. Waka and Tammy call it quits. Charlie finds her calling.

Do you guys think Charlie will even want to go on tour? Do you think Waka is just trying to hold on as tight as he can? Also, what did you think about Waka saying that being freed from his marriage was giving him more time to focus on business opportunities? We could see how some people might think that was a little dig. Still, all in all, we have to applaud Tammy and Waka for parting amicably, for the most part. We can’t say that for a lot of couples on reality tv.

The finale episode of “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” airs tomorrow, Thursday, October at 9PM ET/8PM CT on WeTV!