‘RHOP’ Star Ashley Darby & More Attend MEFeater x Tier’s UNIQUE! NYFW Bash

OK, MEFeater!

MEFeater Magazine teamed up with clothing brand Tier, CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka, and DeLeón Tequila for a super cool NYFW bash that brought out ‘RHOP’ star Ashley Darby, ‘Sweet Life: LA’ star Jerrold Smith, XXL Freshman KenTheMan, viral rappers Guapdad 4000 and Toosie, emerging R&B star Tone Stith, underrated R&B gem Tink, social media star Cleotrapa, celebrity stylist Pilar Scratch, popular TV host Remi Jones, and many more.

The buzzy event went down at the SNS Bar in New York where tastemakers, move-makers, and fashion mavens gathered for the most UNIQUE (*Beyoncé voice*) party of NYFW.

As they danced, got their fits off, and posed for photos, guests enjoyed specialty cocktails with new CÎROC Passion, CÎROC Vodka, and DeLeón Tequila Blanco.

Peep all of the selects below:

With only a few weeks until the highly anticipated premiere of ‘RHOP’ Season 7, newly single mingler Ashley Darby partied it up months after filing for separation from her husband, Michael Darby.

Although she’s saving details for the show, Showbiz CheatSheet reports Ashley opened up about her split on an episode of the Side Piece podcast.

“Unfortunately, I can’t talk about too much because it’s part of the show, and we are filming right now. But of course, when we are done filming, I’ll be more than happy to open up about it.”

In a previous statement on Bravo’s Daily Dish, Ashley said she and her Aussie senior citizen husband are both at “very different stages” in their lives and “have very different goals” for their futures.

However, she did confirm that one specific situation was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

“But yes there was an event ultimately that was the catalyst for what was already happening between us. I don’t hate him. There is no resentment. It’s just the way it is.”

In addition to handling the split in public and in front of cameras, Ashley said still lives with her 62-year-old ex.

Although she said living with Michael is “a challenge,” it helps with co-parenting their sons Dean, 2, and Dylan, 1.