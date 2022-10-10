Bossip Video

It’s a new week and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

This week the planets are in chill mode though everyone will still be feeling the effects of that powerful Full Moon in Aries and the 10/10 energetic portal.

Expect to feel both tired and energized, ready to take on the world and ready to retreat.

Let your spirit lead you this week and be sure to nourish it in any way that you see fit.

Between now and the upcoming New Moon is a great time finish up contracts and make plans to start new projects at the top of 2023.

Alrighty let’s see what’s in the stars for your sign this week… as always be sure to read the horoscopes for your Moon, Venus, Mars signs as well.

CAPRICORN:

There are some storms brewing at the work front which can include job loss or a huge loss of upper management which is directly important to your work. Take this in stride but sit in meditation to see what you should do next. If your instinct is telling you to hustle for a new gig then definitely follow that. On an up note, you may find yourself with a promotion although it may be in name and workload only. Make sure to tell them “show me the money!” if this does indeed happen. RED FLAG: If you happen to own a very old or troublesome vehicle be prepared for it to completely die on you this week. Take precautions now. SWEET SPOT: For those of you who have healed your shadow wounds, prepare to reap a ton of benefits, especially in the health and love department over the next few months.

