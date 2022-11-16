Bossip Video

If you thought Justin and Alexis were no longer speaking after the Married At First Sight reunion, you thought wrong—and BOSSIP’s giving you an exclusive look.

During tonight’s Where Are They Now episode of #MAFS airing at 8/7 c on Lifetime, viewers will see them chat after confirming that they won’t be reconciling and after Justin alleged that Alexis showed up at his house for a booty call, something she vehemently denied.

After pulling the plug completely on their marriage, these two apparently need closure but instead, they’ll just butt heads once again.

“Married At First Sight” Season 15 Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip, we see Justin and Alexis meet up at a park to discuss the end of their marriage.

Within seconds of chatting, Justin lays into his estranged wife for comments she made during an episode of Married At First Sight: After Party.

“You told the world that I quote unquote couldn’t get an erection,” says Justin while Alexis denies making the comment. “Why do you think I couldn’t get an erection? Because your PH balance was off,” he adds smugly with a smile.

He then turns to walk away.

“Justin let’s talk about it because what else do you wanna say? My head big? My breath stank? My feet big?” asks Alexis. “What I said is that it didn’t manifest itself, your insecurities are what’s speaking.”

Justin however isn’t hearing it and starts taking off his mic while saying;

“You’re a narcissist. Narcissistic, that’s what you are.”

He then concludes that he’s going to pray for his ex because his “walk with Christ is that strong.”

*SIGH*

Check out the SUPER messy moment below.

Play

Justin’s clearly feeling like his manhood has been challenged, but this childish retaliation is NOT it.

Also, Alexis is technically correct. While speaking to Keshia Knight Pulliam, she said that they “tried” to have sex to break his celibacy but things didn’t “manifest”…

however, throughout the season viewers have alleged that she tried to emasculate her husband by saying that their sex life “needed work” and by turning to the other #MAFS brides for advice.

Do YOU agree that Alexis tried to put Justin down? Some things could have been kept private between them.

It’s clear that things are completely over between these two and we’d be lying if we said we’re surprised that they couldn’t make it work.

In addition to seeing Justin and Alexis’ messy moment, Where Are They Now viewers will see the rest of the #MAFS San Diego crew give updates on their lives, and in a shocking moment Stacia drops a bomb.

“I asked Nate for a separation,” she tells her mom.

Married at First Sight: Where Are They Now airs TONIGHT Wednesday, November 16, at 8/7 c on Lifetime!