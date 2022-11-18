Bossip Video

Gorgeous gal Rih Rih’s “lifting us up” by revealing her Fenty fatty for the ‘gram.

On Thursday, Rihanna sizzled IG with a video of herself modeling her lingerie line. The video features the new mom, 34, posing while wearing a Savage X Fenty Renaissance Rose corset dress ($99) paired with black fingerless gloves and thigh-high black boots adorned with roses on the heels.

The dress stole the show in the video as it revealed Rih’s billionaire booty in all its glory.

“savagex.com,” Rih captioned the post directing fans to visit her website.

As you can imagine people are ecstatic to see Rihanna’s latest lingerie post and they’re salivating over Rih’s Fenty fineness on Twitter.

This is far from the first time Rih’s bared her cakes to promote her lingerie. Last year Twitter was buzzing over her “Tied-Up Tartan” collection pajamas that featured a cheeky, cakes-revealing cut-out.

Rih’s latest bit of booty baring comes after her Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 fashion show premiered on Prime Video on Nov. 9.

Rih’s show invited watchers to the Fenty forest for a seductive fashion fever dream that blended Emmy award-winning choreography and music with fashion.

Celebrity models included Winston Duke and Damson Idris who sizzled skivvies in their respective looks, Marsai Martin who looked all Growin-ish up, Johnny Depp who caused controversy, Taraji P. Henson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and more.

What do YOU think about Rihanna’s booty-baring lingerie? Are you buying Savage X Fenty this holiday season?