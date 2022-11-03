Rihanna’s Fenty Fantasia Seduces The Senses In Trailer For Star-Studded ‘Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 ‘

Welcome to Fenty Fantasia!

Rihanna‘s wildest Fenty fantasies come alive in the seductive trailer for star-studded ‘Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4’ that you can enjoy below:

A seductive fashion fever dream, this year’s show blends Emmy award-winning choreography, style, and music with the hypnotic essence of nocturnal nature.

The trailblazing event features performances by global musical artists Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver, and Maxwell with special appearances from Sheryl Lee Ralph, Winston Duke, Taraji P. Henson, Damson Idris, Marsai Martin, Taylour Paige, Cara Delevingne, Simu Liu, and more.

Other notable guests include Ángela Aguilar, Avani Gregg, Bella Poarch, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Kornbread, Lara Stone, Lilly Singh, Precious Lee, Rickey Thompson, Zach Miko, and many more wearing the newest Savage X Fenty looks which will be available to shop in the Amazon Fashion Store and at Savage X Fenty on November 9.

The buzzy trailer dropped amid social media hysteria over Johnny Depp reportedly appearing as a surprise guest in the fashion show.

According to reports from TMZ, the controversial figure reportedly won’t be walking the runway but will be a focus of one of the show’s “star” moments which has previously included Cindy Crawford and Erykah Badu.

Depp is rumored to be wearing items from the men’s collection and will be the first male in Savage X Fenty show history to take on the role.

TMZ’s sources say Rih and her team invited Johnny to be in the show and that both sides were “really excited” to make this happen.

Johnny has supposedly already filmed his part that will be included in the show’s highly anticipated premiere.

While Depp ended up winning a substantial verdict in his case against his ex-wife Amber Heard, many still view the actor as controversial which explains the backlash across the internet.

‘Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4’ premieres exclusively on Prime Video worldwide on November 9.