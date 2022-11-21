RHOP: Mia Messily Throws A Drink On Wendy Before Crying Over The Professor’s Reaction, ‘Victim Blaming’ Bandits Blasted In The Aftermath

A highly anticipated (and highly messy) moment aired on The Real Housewives of Potomac and the Internet’s picking sides over what went down. Unfortunately for two emerald-eyed bandits, some fans think they showcased hypocritical and possibly colorist behavior in the aftermath.

As previously reported Sunday’s episode of #RHOP showed the continuation of the cast trip to Miami that spiraled out of control. While dining at Peter Thomas‘ Bar One restaurant Mia Thornton was seen tossing the contents of her martini glass in Dr. Wendy Osefo’s direction.

Why? Well because Mia was told by Peter, whom she considers to be family, that he “had beef” with Wendy.

Tune in for an all new episode of #RHOP tonight on @BravoTV … Can't wait to hear your thoughts 🧐 pic.twitter.com/3Zn26nVUI2 — Dr. Wendy Osefo (@WendyOsefo) November 21, 2022

Mia took it upon herself to tell Wendy about the “beef” in front of the group and took issue with the Johns Hopkins professor not “checking in with Peter” when they arrived in Miami.

“I don’t have beef with men,” said Wendy. “Don’t start it,” replied Mia. “That’s my f****g family.” “If he has beef he can contact my husband,” said Wendy referring to Eddie Osefo. “You would think that you would let him [Peter Thomas] you know that you were coming,” said Mia. “He’s opening up his opportunity for you to learn, study and be a mentee.” “The only man I let know I’m coming into town is my husband,” said Wendy doubling down. “Sweetie, maybe you talk to other men like that. “Maybe that’s how you and your husband play, me and my husband don’t play like that, period!” said Wendy. “You’re telling me to call some guy while I’m in town, I’m not in town for business.”

They then traded shade about credentials with Mia discussing being a boss in the boardroom as a Black CEO and Wendy retorting with her credentials as a professor. Shortly thereafter the drink was thrown and Mia demanded that Wendy stand to her feet before she was escorted away by security.

Robyn Dixon was also seen calling Wendy “antagonistic” while filming what was going down like she was a camera person for TMZ. “Do you wanna fight? Then fight,” said Robyn while Wendy continued to argue with Mia.

“You and your husband can go f*** other women and men,” said Wendy to Mia before firing off more shade and at one point asking her if she was “f***g Peter Thomas.” “You so corny, crater-faced b***!” concluded Wendy while security intervened again.

When Mia returned to the table Robyn was fresh off telling Wendy that she was antagonizing Mia because “she kept talking” [DEEP SIGH] and a calmer Mia somehow spun things on Karen and accused her of defending Wendy.

Gizelle Bryant followed suit and said Karen was “humping the fence.” In the midst of things, Wendy stood up and told Mia that she “let her slide with the motherf***g drink” but warned Mia about putting her hands in her face.

Mia called Wendy “ghetto” and got set off again when Wendy ordered her to shut up while questioning her CEO status.

“Talking about your a CEO and you throw a drink on another woman. What kinda raggedy bi***does that?” asked Wendy. You’re a CEO and a boss and you throw a drink on another woman. You embarrassed yourself, you embarrassed your whole business.”

An irate Mia then apparently broke several of her fingernails while trying to get to Wendy and she was semi-successful as she popped Wendy with her purse

“Look at the CEO!” said Wendy while security held her back. “Such a boss!”

The ridiculousness only continued from there with Mia retreating to the car to cry while detailing what went down to her husband. Soon thereafter her good girlfriends Robyn and Gizelle joined her and things continued from there.

