#RHOP: Mia Messily Throws A Drink On Wendy Before Crying Over The Professor’s Reaction, ‘Victim Blaming’ Bandits Blasted In The Aftermath
A highly anticipated (and highly messy) moment aired on The Real Housewives of Potomac and the Internet’s picking sides over what went down. Unfortunately for two emerald-eyed bandits, some fans think they showcased hypocritical and possibly colorist behavior in the aftermath.
As previously reported Sunday’s episode of #RHOP showed the continuation of the cast trip to Miami that spiraled out of control. While dining at Peter Thomas‘ Bar One restaurant Mia Thornton was seen tossing the contents of her martini glass in Dr. Wendy Osefo’s direction.
Why? Well because Mia was told by Peter, whom she considers to be family, that he “had beef” with Wendy.
Tune in for an all new episode of #RHOP tonight on @BravoTV … Can’t wait to hear your thoughts 🧐 pic.twitter.com/3Zn26nVUI2
— Dr. Wendy Osefo (@WendyOsefo) November 21, 2022
Mia took it upon herself to tell Wendy about the “beef” in front of the group and took issue with the Johns Hopkins professor not “checking in with Peter” when they arrived in Miami.
“I don’t have beef with men,” said Wendy.
“Don’t start it,” replied Mia. “That’s my f****g family.”
“If he has beef he can contact my husband,” said Wendy referring to Eddie Osefo.
“You would think that you would let him [Peter Thomas] you know that you were coming,” said Mia. “He’s opening up his opportunity for you to learn, study and be a mentee.”
“The only man I let know I’m coming into town is my husband,” said Wendy doubling down. “Sweetie, maybe you talk to other men like that. “Maybe that’s how you and your husband play, me and my husband don’t play like that, period!” said Wendy. “You’re telling me to call some guy while I’m in town, I’m not in town for business.”
They then traded shade about credentials with Mia discussing being a boss in the boardroom as a Black CEO and Wendy retorting with her credentials as a professor. Shortly thereafter the drink was thrown and Mia demanded that Wendy stand to her feet before she was escorted away by security.
Robyn Dixon was also seen calling Wendy “antagonistic” while filming what was going down like she was a camera person for TMZ. “Do you wanna fight? Then fight,” said Robyn while Wendy continued to argue with Mia.
This. Absolutely deplorable. #RHOP pic.twitter.com/8CkloHW3iP
— Jocelyn Lincoln (@jocelynlincoln) November 21, 2022
“You and your husband can go f*** other women and men,” said Wendy to Mia before firing off more shade and at one point asking her if she was “f***g Peter Thomas.”
“You so corny, crater-faced b***!” concluded Wendy while security intervened again.
When Mia returned to the table Robyn was fresh off telling Wendy that she was antagonizing Mia because “she kept talking” [DEEP SIGH] and a calmer Mia somehow spun things on Karen and accused her of defending Wendy.
Gizelle Bryant followed suit and said Karen was “humping the fence.” In the midst of things, Wendy stood up and told Mia that she “let her slide with the motherf***g drink” but warned Mia about putting her hands in her face.
Mia called Wendy “ghetto” and got set off again when Wendy ordered her to shut up while questioning her CEO status.
“Talking about your a CEO and you throw a drink on another woman. What kinda raggedy bi***does that?” asked Wendy. You’re a CEO and a boss and you throw a drink on another woman. You embarrassed yourself, you embarrassed your whole business.”
An irate Mia then apparently broke several of her fingernails while trying to get to Wendy and she was semi-successful as she popped Wendy with her purse
“Look at the CEO!” said Wendy while security held her back. “Such a boss!”
The ridiculousness only continued from there with Mia retreating to the car to cry while detailing what went down to her husband. Soon thereafter her good girlfriends Robyn and Gizelle joined her and things continued from there.
Robyn Dixon And Gizelle Bryant Blasted For Siding With Mia Thornton In Wendy Osefo Fight
In the aftermath of the big blowup, the Green-Eyed Bandits made it clear whose side they were on and fans are none too pleased.
\During the episode, an emotional Mia was seen calling her husband Gordon to tell him what went down.
“Hey babe, can you find a flight?” said Mia during the call. “I’m gonna go back to the house and get my stuff. I’m done, I’m literally going ham.”
Mia came for Wendy and Dr. Wendy sent her home crying on her OWN trip! #RHOP pic.twitter.com/krfbwghUrN
— 🌈 Drew Sidora’s Lunchable (@SeddieWeddie) November 21, 2022
The Green-Eyed Bandits [Robyn and Gizelle] then showed up to comfort her.
“She was baiting you you did exactly what she wanted you to do,” said Robyn while Gizelle agreed.
As you can imagine, the Bandits are being BLASTED by #RHOP fans who are accusing them of colorism [again] and of bullying [again].
Again, Robyn Dixon shows that she’s the lamest lady on this show. Yelling “Wendy is the winner” after Mia threw a drink on her first & tried to physically assault her now Robyn & Gizelle saying Wendy tried to bait Mia? Like what? Y’all are victim blaming! #RHOP
— 𝔓 ℑ 𝔑 𝔎 (@PinkLoading) November 21, 2022
Robyn, Gizelle & Mia poke & gaslight Wendy the way racist white women bully Black women at work. Very throw rocks & hide your hands & then play victim. This shit is disgusting. #RHOP
— Essence Gant (@EssenceGant) November 21, 2022
Moreover, they’re agreeing with a clip showing Wendy calling Gizelle a hypocrite for supporting Mia’s violent behavior but previously saying she felt “unsafe” around former housewife Monique Samuels.
“I’m not gonna hear Mia empathizers or somebody who is okay with violence now,” said Wendy before calling Gizelle a hypocrite. “But when Monique did it to Candiace she was against violence.”
WENDY SAID WHAT SHE SAID! #RHOP pic.twitter.com/v47Hb4Kz2i
— OMFGRealityTV (@OMFGRealityTV) November 21, 2022
As previously reported after Monique got into that winery fight with Candiace Dillard, Gizelle said she needed security to be around Monique and chastised her for “falling into stereotypes about black women.”
“I have zero respect for you,” said Gizelle while calling Monique a liability. “I by no means want to be anywhere near you.”
Not an “IMAGE” Gizzy! 😩 #RHOP https://t.co/QrO2WvGLds pic.twitter.com/zGJEVvFUsD
— The Peach Report (@ThePeachReport) October 4, 2020
WHEW!
Wendy’s husband has weighed in and he live-tweeted the episode…
Now the Real KAREN behavior begins 🙄 #RHOP
— Eddie Osefo, Esq. (@IamEddieO) November 21, 2022
10000% #RHOP https://t.co/jMDnCWZtxu
— Eddie Osefo, Esq. (@IamEddieO) November 21, 2022
This. Is. The. One. In a nutshell 💯 #RHOP https://t.co/lXWLZUopGA
— Eddie Osefo, Esq. (@IamEddieO) November 21, 2022
I love her too. Happy Monday!!🙌 #RHOP https://t.co/iO31bFA5II
— Eddie Osefo, Esq. (@IamEddieO) November 21, 2022
while Wendy’s thanked fans for their support.
Karen Huger has also weighed in.
I’m just watching this too. What in the fairy dust is happening here? None of them defused anything but I’m supposed to work a freaking miracle. I know that they’re watching this play back and they don’t believe themselves either. Get outta here! #RHOP https://t.co/IbTTNcCjc9
— Karen Huger (@KARENHUGER) November 21, 2022
Meanwhile, Mia agreed with a fan that it wasn’t her best moment.
Not at all! Thank God for a new day! 🙏🏽
— Mia Thornton (@mrsmiathornton) November 21, 2022
What do YOU think about the egregiously messy Miami moment between Mia Thornton and Wendy Osefo?
Mia throws a drink on Wendy and then calls Wendy ghetto
Robyn calls Wendy “antagonizing” after a drink was THROWN IN HER FACE
Gizelle tells Karen she needs to defend Mia after Mia was the one who threw the drink.
the colorism on this show is so LOUD #RHOP
— caliphornia QING (@caliphorniaqing) November 21, 2022
Tonight’s episode explained 2 things.
1. Why there is constantly so much talk about colorism within this cast.
2. Why so many have said #RHOP’s cast does not feel like a “sisterhood” at times, especially when the majority choose to target certain people.
— The Peach Report (@ThePeachReport) November 21, 2022
Wendy and Mia were both wrong. I don’t see how y’all not seeing that.
— nyjah. (@nyjahanise) November 21, 2022
Wendy dead ass wrong!!!! I’m tired of ppl talking shit to incite violence then when the violence happens say they are against it! #RHOP
— toot the horn on they ass Gregg (@Outgoinglyshy) November 21, 2022
Moreover, what do YOU think about the GEBS being called hypocrites?
