Chesapeake, Virginia can now be added to the list of cities where tragedy has struck in the form of a mass shooting. Last night around 10:12 pm EST a gunman opened fire inside a Walmart and left six people dead and four others wounded according to CNN. Store employee Briana Tyler spoke to ABC’s George Stephanopoulus and says that the gunman was her manager.

Bing reportedly took his own life after ruining thousands of others.

Another employee took to social media to live broadcast from the scene and identified the manager as a man named “Andre”, the internet would go on to confirm that the man’s full name is Andre Bing.

Bing was also in a social media video via another employee joking around prior to the shooting.

This holiday season has been marred by mass casualty events like last week’s UVA shooting and the Sunday shooting at an LGTBQ nightclub in Colorado Springs that left five people dead and 18 others wounded. The DC ATF office is assisting local law enforcement with their investigation into the sad case of violence.

In addition to the pain of the act itself, the fact that the person responsible avoided culpability for his crimes by taking his own life is that much more infuriating.