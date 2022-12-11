Bossip Video

Shanquella Robinson’s mother Salamondra Robinson alleges when her daughter’s trip-mates visited her, they fixated on the fashions they would wear to the funeral, ABC News reports. Salamondra contends they never shared a fight occurred but sobbed when she mentioned the accusation.

After receiving the concerning phone call that her 25 year old daughter may have had alcohol poisoning, she grew suspicious considering a doctor had not yet examined Shanquella. Salamondra told ABC news the male friend she spoke with said the doctor recommended the Winston-Salem State graduate be taken to the hospital but the “friends” refused stating the $5,000 fee was too expensive. Salamandra then said her daughter had insurance but the man retorted the facility only accepted cash.

Salamondra reports she received another call explaining when an ambulance arrived her daughter was unresponsive and the paramedics attempted to resuscitate her to no avail. The grieving mother revealed to ABC News,

“He said he was sorry that Shanquella had passed. He wasn’t even emotional, upset or nothing about it.” She continued, “It was nothing I could do. It’s just my heart, just crumbled. I couldn’t even get to my child. She was 2,000 miles away.”

Mexican authorities later released the police report stating Shanquella died of cardiac arrest.

As Salamondra grieved, she unexpectedly received an anonymous call stating,

“They were over there fighting that girl. They was over there fighting her. I don’t know why they keep talking about alcohol poisoning.”

When the friends visited Salamondra at her home in Charlotte, North Carolina she confronted them about the information she received.

“They was crying and say they never had a fight. They even sit here and say they was picking out what they was wearing to the funeral.”

As Shanquella’s family organized her funeral arrangements they received a shocking phone call that countered her friends’ account of the events as well as the police report. Salamondra told ABC News,

“When they called me and the autopsy came back it all made sense.”

According to the 25 year old’s Mexican death certificate, she died from a severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation (a dislocated neck). Shanquella passed away approximately 15 minutes after acquiring the aforementioned injuries the report states.

The grieving mother told ABC,

“I couldn’t believe it. Oh, we just got sick on the stomach.”

Salamondra decided to question one of the friends who lived nearby.

“He broke out in a sweat and he came out of his shirt. He was sweating so bad. It was like it was eating him up”.

Just when the family thought things couldn’t get worse, a video was released online of Shanquella being beaten while in the nude. Her other friends watched and encouraged the altercation. A male friend recording the assault can be heard saying,

“Quella can you at least fight back?”

The business owner’s father was disturbed after viewing the video telling ABC,

“All 6 of them had an opportunity to stop that situation. Neither one of them didn’t do nothing about it. What give them the right to take a life? Didn’t give her no kind of care. No help. I can just feel her suffering ma’am – the last breath that she took out of her body…”

The family is attempting to remain strong as Salamondra is determined for the facts to be revealed.

“It’s hard but I want the world to see it. I want everything to come out because I want justice for my child.”

Thanks to social media users pushing the case to the forefront, Mexican authorities have prioritized investigating the incident and punishing the culprits responsible.

An arrest warrant has been issued for one of the friends who attached Shanquilla with authorities stating she is “the likely responsible” party. Officials cite the assault was a “direct attack, not an accident.”

It’s important for the community to continue to raise awareness and advocate to bring all of the persons who assaulted Shanquella to justice. The one friend who has been issued an arrest warrant could be found not guilty if the case goes to trial since it is unknown what blow caused the fatal injuries.

#JusticeforShanquellaRobinson