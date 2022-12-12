Bossip Video

Once again Ye’s back to making headlines but this time, it’s on one of the very few platforms he’s still allowed to use.

Over the past several weeks Kanye West has been on an interesting interview cycle. He even tried to return back to Twitter and was banned for posting a Yeezy-modified Swastika. When he made his return to Instagram he offered up an interesting clone conspiracy theory on Barack Obama and Elon Musk.

Then he seemingly attempted to kick off an album rollout by debuting a new song on InfoWars and then posting it on Instagram. IG immediately pulled the plug and restricted his account. Ye was left with one social media platform he hadn’t touched, Clubhouse and of course, Blueface’s manager Wack100 set him up with a proper welcome party.

Meek Mill Responds To Kanye West Clubhouse Slander & Laughter

During his introduction to Clubhouse, Ye once again went on a rant about being controlled. Kanye then named people “sent to quiet him” over his White Lives Matter shirt, and he mentioned Meek Mill. Laughter erupted from Ye as he talked about Meek and he essentially scoffed at the idea that the rapper had any power over him.

“I go and put ‘White Lives Matter’ on a T-shirt and they’re like, ‘Oh, you know what? Let’s go get celebrities. Let’s go get Puff Daddy, let’s get Dave Chappelle, let’s go get Meek Mill.’ What made somebody think Meek Mill could say something to me?!” Kanye said before laughing uncontrollably. “No, this is the funniest thing of everything. Yo man, I’m about to start crying laughing. Somebody thought Meek Mills… sorry. No, I’m sorry. I’m not even gonna get to my joke.”

Wack100 tried to remind Ye that Meek Mill is “gangsta” but Ye couldn’t pay him any attention because of his continuous laughter.

Once Meek Mill heard about the Clubhouse conversation, he responded on Twitter with a few jabs of his own.

Meek reminded Ye he still has his family and is doing the real work with his influence.

“Never lost my mind for fame or money …. I still have my family ….my people respect me… I’m freeing people from prison… I’m doing community service all month with children up close and personal,” tweeted Meek.

Later, he would clarify his comments on being on Clubhouse at 50 and called it “hittt” because Ye isn’t “doing anything positive” with his following.

Meek Mill has been in Ye’s crosshairs since he alleged that he caught his ex-wife Kim Kardashian with Meek discussing prison reform.