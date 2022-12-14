‘Hip Hop Homicides’ Exclusive: Mo3’s Father Recalls The Moment He Learned Of His Son’s Death

In the seventh episode of Hip Hop Homicides, host Van Lathan delves into the unsolved mystery and murder of rapper Mo3.

Was up-and-coming Dallas rapper Mo3’s murder a crime of passion? Or a case of clout-chasing taken to the deadliest extreme? In Thursday’s new episode of Hip Hop Homicides Van Lathan investigates the brazen highway shooting of Dallas rapper Mo3. We’ve got an exclusive clip from the new episode of Hip Hop Homicides where Van Lathan meets with Mo3’s dad. It’s a really touching moment.

Watch the clip below:

This is absolutely heartbreaking. It was so sad to see Mo3’s dad crying and in pain remembering how much it hurt to hear his son was gone and how he continues to mourn to this day. We wish that there were no more murders like this one. No other parents should have to suffer the way this man has suffered. This senseless violence has affected so many people – from families to friends, to fans.

We’re glad that Hip Hop Homicides has been able to shed light on this horrible phenomenon of rappers dying too soon. Our hope is that more people will watch and take to heart the harmful effects violence and drugs have had on hip hop.

The newest episode of Hip Hop Homicides “MO3” Premieres Thursday, December 15 at 9:00PM ET/PT on WeTV.

