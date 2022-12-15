‘Love After Lockup’ Exclusive: Nathan Prepares For His Girlfriend Skylar’s Release

We’re just a day away from new season

of Love After Lockup!

We’re excited to share an exclusive clip from the premiere of an all-new season of WE tv’s Love After Lockup, debuting Friday, Dec. 16 at 9/8c. In it, we meet a new Love After Lockup couple Nathan and Skylar. Nathan is fresh out of prison after serving a year behind bars and Skylar is nearing her own release date. The clip shares a phone call between the two, while Nathan goes furniture shopping for them. He then opens up about life after coming home from prison.

Check out the clip below:

Play

Whew… What do you think the odds are of BOTH Nathan and Skylar staying out of trouble AND staying together?

Here’s more about the premiere episode:

Gabby battles her in-laws and plans a secret release day wedding. Justine meets her hubby for the first time outside the prison walls. A reformed ex-con fears his locked-up lady could spell trouble. A jeweler falls for a bank robber.

A jeweler and a bank robber? That definitely sounds like a spicy pairing. This show is such a guilty pleasure and we love that they keep finding new couples with completely different dynamics going on.

Tune in for the season premiere of an all-new Love After Lockup airing Friday, December 16 at 9/8c on WeTV.

Will you be watching?