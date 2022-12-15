Bossip Video

Dave Chappelle’s onstage attacker will spend ever more time in a Los Angeles jails after being sentenced for the crime.

Back in May, comedian Dave Chappelle was performing at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl when he was hit with a WWE move by Isaiah Lee. Unfortunately for Lee things didn’t go how he expected. Lee was badly beaten, went viral online, and was thrown in jail. Chappelle went on to finish that show and release a statements alongside Netflix to address the scary situation.

Lee opened up about the situation while in a Los Angeles correctional facility in an exclusive interview with the NY Post .

“I identify as bisexual … and I wanted him to know what he said was triggering,” he said. “I wanted him to know that next time, he should consider first running his material by people it could affect.”

He went on to say he was “triggered” by the LGBT jokes which caused his reaction. Lee also revealed Dave Chappelle’s response to his attack was, “Now your story will die with you, son”. Allegedly Dave said this while security spat on him and twisted him up.

Dave Chappelle’s Hollywood Bowl Attacker Sentenced To 270 Days In Jail

According to TMZ, Isaiah Lee, was sentenced earlier today to 270 days in Los Angeles County jail. Lee plead no contest to entering a restricted area during a live event and battery. Hopefully with this time behind bars he can find a new way to address things without violence.