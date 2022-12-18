Bossip Video

Nick Cannon’s dad guilt is getting the best of him.

The former child star recently made an appearance on The Checkup with Dr. Agus on Paramount+ and shared the toils of being a father of 11.

The Wild N’ Out host confessed,

“Being a father of multiple kids, it’s always the biggest guilt on me is that I don’t get to spend enough time with all my children.” He continued, “One ’cause I’m constantly working and two because I’m just spread thin.”

The people tried to tell ya, Nick.

When it seemed like Cannon was announcing the arrival of a new baby every other week, the public couldn’t comprehend how he could be a present papa to such a great number of kiddos and Black Twitter recently reacted to his revelation of guilt.

One user said,

“Then stop having them”

Someone else wrote,

Where are those men that was using money as an excuse to have over 4 kids in different households ? How many times we told you so? Even when rich there is no way you’ll have time for children in 10 different households. Y’all just bad parents if you think money can fix kids.

Cannon is now expecting his 12th child with Alyssa Scott.

The two lost their son Zen last December due to a brain cancer diagnosis when he was only 5 months old and they decided not to allow the baby to undergo chemotherapy treatment.

The actor described Zen as “healthy, active, always smiling” in the first couple of months of life but they soon noticed ‘interesting’ changes in his breathing patterns.

“We [also] noticed his head was a little larger, [but] all my kids have big heads. I was a big-headed baby,” Cannon joked to Dr. Agus.

The parents assumed baby Zen had asthma, but the diagnosis quickly turned grave after a doctor’s examination.

Cannon expressed,

“Seeing your son hooked up to all of those machines — and he had to go for a shunt two or three times, and that was heartbreaking every time — even in that short amount of time, I couldn’t imagine him having to go through chemo.”

The former Masked Singer host underwent chemotherapy to manage his lupus and said he “knew what that did to me.”

This new bundle of joy will hopefully fill a little of the hole left by Zen’s absence. Cannon also has three children with model Brittany Bell – Rise Messiah, 11 weeks, Golden Sagon, 5 and Powerful Queen, 24 months as well as a one-month-old daughter Beautiful Zepplin and 18-month-old twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa. The Cannon clan also consists of son Legendary Love, 5 months with model Bre Tiesi and daughter Onyx Ice Cole with photographer LaNisha Cole who is well-known for starring in Pharell’s “Frontin'” video. Nick conceived his first set of children Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey. Most recently, Canon has been pulling daddy duty overtime in an attempt be present for all of his children’s holiday events. The “Gigolo” singer was spotted having two separate Christmas photoshoots with some of his kiddies before supporting his daughter Monroe as she sang on stage with mommy Mariah.