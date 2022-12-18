Nick Cannon’s dad guilt is getting the best of him.
The Wild N’ Out host confessed,
“Being a father of multiple kids, it’s always the biggest guilt on me is that I don’t get to spend enough time with all my children.” He continued, “One ’cause I’m constantly working and two because I’m just spread thin.”
The people tried to tell ya, Nick.
When it seemed like Cannon was announcing the arrival of a new baby every other week, the public couldn’t comprehend how he could be a present papa to such a great number of kiddos and Black Twitter recently reacted to his revelation of guilt.
One user said,
“Then stop having them”
Someone else wrote,
Where are those men that was using money as an excuse to have over 4 kids in different households ? How many times we told you so? Even when rich there is no way you’ll have time for children in 10 different households. Y’all just bad parents if you think money can fix kids.
Cannon is now expecting his 12th child with Alyssa Scott.
The two lost their son Zen last December due to a brain cancer diagnosis when he was only 5 months old and they decided not to allow the baby to undergo chemotherapy treatment.
The actor described Zen as “healthy, active, always smiling” in the first couple of months of life but they soon noticed ‘interesting’ changes in his breathing patterns.
“We [also] noticed his head was a little larger, [but] all my kids have big heads. I was a big-headed baby,” Cannon joked to Dr. Agus.
The parents assumed baby Zen had asthma, but the diagnosis quickly turned grave after a doctor’s examination.
The baby boy was diagnosed with high-grade glioma, a rare form of brain cancer and chemo was the suggested treatment for the condition but they were informed that chemo wouldn’t prolong his life or ease his suffering.
Cannon expressed,
“Seeing your son hooked up to all of those machines — and he had to go for a shunt two or three times, and that was heartbreaking every time — even in that short amount of time, I couldn’t imagine him having to go through chemo.”
The former Masked Singer host underwent chemotherapy to manage his lupus and said he “knew what that did to me.”
This new bundle of joy will hopefully fill a little of the hole left by Zen’s absence. Cannon also has three children with model Brittany Bell – Rise Messiah, 11 weeks, Golden Sagon, 5 and Powerful Queen, 24 months as well as a one-month-old daughter Beautiful Zepplin and 18-month-old twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa.
The Cannon clan also consists of son Legendary Love, 5 months with model Bre Tiesi and daughter Onyx Ice Cole with photographer LaNisha Cole who is well-known for starring in Pharell’s
“Frontin'” video. Nick conceived his first set of children Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey.
Most recently, Canon has been pulling daddy duty overtime in an attempt be present for all of his children’s holiday events. The “Gigolo” singer was spotted having two separate Christmas photoshoots with some of his kiddies before supporting his daughter Monroe as she sang on stage with mommy Mariah.
Lanisha Cole also clapped back at people on social media who wondered when it would be her daughter’s turn to have a Christmas photoshoot with Nick.
“No need to be messy,” wrote the new mom.
Keep doing the best you can Nick – just make sure one gift to your kids this Christmas is you wrapping it up.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.