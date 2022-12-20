Bossip Video

ALLBLK’s sexily scandalous drama is premiering a new episode and BOSSIP’s giving you an exclusive first look!

As previously reported HUSH, is an 8-episode scripted series that stars Joyful Drake (P Valley & The Quad), Caryn Ward Ross (Monogamy, Lucifer), Erica Mena (Love & Hip Hop, Sacrifice), Candice Dillard Bassett (Real Housewives of Potomac, The Christmas Lottery), and TS Madison (The TS Madison Experience, Zola). It details sexy and scandalous housewives keeping MAJOR secrets—with potentially deadly implications.

It follows the story of Dr. Draya Logan (Joyful Drake)a top marriage and sex therapist, TV personality, and best-selling author, who has built a successful practice discreetly catering to the between-the-sheets lives of her rich and famous clientele. Along with her trusted team, including her right hand and head of security, Dr. Logan is providing a handful of married women with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, to share a luxury penthouse for her “Penthouse Project” where they can explore their desires…and potentially be the subjects of her next best seller.

Those ladies; Gina Rodriguez, Jordan Vincent, and Syleena Gibson, all have dirty little secrets, and this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity allows them to live freely on the edge.

Unfortunately, those secrets also threaten Dr. Logan’s livelihood and when a dead body is found, the police identify her as the primary suspect.

Last week we saw an angry Dr. Logan have copious questions for Syleena who brashly broke the rules—and this week her attention is on Jordan.

‘HUSH’ On ALLBLK Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip, we see Dr. Logan chatting with Jordan Vincent about her participation in the Penthouse Project. Jordan might seem buttoned up but considering that her husband, successful hedge manager Keith Vincent is facing jail time, she’s taking great risks to save her family from financial ruin.

“Does your husband know the lengths you’re going to to help him?” asks Dr. Logan in a clip. “No my husband would never understand that,” replies Jordan. “Even though you’re doing this for your family? For him?” asks Dr. Lgoan. “He’d rather rot,” admits Jordan who goes on to defend her reasoning for participating in the Penthouse Project. “I needed a safe space to do my work.”

Instead of accepting the housewife’s reasoning, however, Dr. Logan is still curious to learn more.

“The thing that intrigues me the most about you is your lack of emotional attachment to your clients,” says the relationship expert to Jordan who seethes in disagreement. “I’m literally doing sex work behind my husband’s back not only to help him but to survive—so yes Dr. Logan, it’s emotional as f****,” retorts Jordan.

OOP!

Take an exclusive look below.

Jordan isn’t the only one with secrets, however, the devoted wife’s husband apparently has a mystery visitor.

HUSH, an ALLBLK original series, is streaming a new episode Thursday, December 22–will YOU be watching???

HUSH is executive produced by Chuck and Bree West and Angela Burt-Murray alongside Brett Dismuke and Nikki Love for ALLBLK. The series was written by Angela Burt-Murray, Chazitear, and Bree West and directed by Donald Welch and Chazitear.