Funniest Tweets & Memes Of 2022
2022 was… something
Top 5 moment of the year pic.twitter.com/6jEmHwF3zQ
— Chris Cooper (@PirateCoop) December 27, 2022
We’re only hours away from 2023 that we’re pretty sure will be less chaotic than 2022 that was full of Nick Cannon babies, BBLand baby wiglettes, and hilarious tweets.
One of the biggest Twitter moments of the year was the never-ending Verzuz between Mario and Omarion that stirred up hilarious hysteria across social media.
#verzuz might be cooked pic.twitter.com/fnR2bMFueS
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 24, 2022
At one point, the B2K frontman joined his brother O’Ryan in simulating oral pleasure with a watermelon in quite possibly the cringiest moment in Verzuz history.
Why Omarion thought doing THAT to a WATERMELON was IT, we may never know, but it was clear, at that very moment, that he lost the Verzuz.
I’m just trying to understand…WHAT WAS THE REASON OMARION?! O’RYAN?! WATERMELON?!? Hits running low?! #VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/Ly2ZvvISRw
— Vontay is Typing… (@ayeyovontay_) June 24, 2022
And this was hours after the greatest/absolute worst (depending on who you ask) pre-show starring Ray-J, Sammie, Bobby V, and Pleasure P attempting to prove they still got it in an embarrassing display of cornballery.
For what felt like forever, the once popular singers took turns belting out questionable vocals while thousands of people exited the Verzuz livestream.
There was Bobby V‘s elusive falsetto, Sammie boasting that no one on stage had a hit song when they were 12, Pleasure P commanding the crowd with Pretty Ricky classics, and Jeremih failing a single note.
Idc what none of y’all say Jeremih sounded crazy bro #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/ubviDkKfGL
— SoOffcialNay (@XxStarbabixX) June 24, 2022
In the night’s buzziest moment, Ray-J struggled to hit any and every note while performing ‘One Wish’ which, naturally, lead to endless mockery by everyone on stage.
they are NOT taking Ray J seriously 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 #verzuz pic.twitter.com/gGjs3x8M7K
— ･ﾟspreading positivity ☆ (@aundrearunway) June 24, 2022
Overall, fun to be had last night (if you were awake) with Mario and Omarion running through their hits while giving the fans what they wanted (well, kinda).
What was your fave Twitter moment of the year? Tell us down below and peep the absolute FUNNIEST tweets of 2022 on the flip.
Drake texting Rihanna right now pic.twitter.com/mXdTUXfAAS
— Saint Hoax (@SaintHoax) January 31, 2022
No way in hell you would think this is one wish when you watch this without sound https://t.co/SXbsQTZEAW
— OG Yosh (@iAYoshie) June 24, 2022
Rihanna on the Red Carpet in 7 years : pic.twitter.com/DfYiePS7em
— The Biggest Heel. (@themooreyuhknow) January 31, 2022
So this was Monet Tejada’s plan all along…use her nephew(Son) to get to the NBA to get closer to Michael Jordan
pic.twitter.com/vhyZ78a4mM
— Blac Kellerman (@Jayblac1615) February 22, 2022
How Lil Baby was in Saweetie DMs after her and Quavo broke up pic.twitter.com/KAEm7KwbHU
— Rich (@UptownDC_Rich) November 25, 2021
Drake saw my edit and said it was good! 😩😩😩😩😩😩
HELPPPPPPPPPPP!!!! pic.twitter.com/U01Swvl17r
— Boochie The Demon Slayer (@stawpfeenin) March 12, 2022
50 Cent eating good with that Power money. He a whole dollar now 😂 pic.twitter.com/TMfyoZHnO5
— FunnyHoodVidz (@funnyhoodvidzig) February 14, 2022
This nigga Druski 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Z0EZmf5RkI
— Brian Cashman Redemption SZN (@BodegaRye) February 20, 2022
Bitch, I thought Jazmine had got Luther up out the damn ground! 😩😩 https://t.co/geyEPzTI1n
— frank (@franknthecity) April 4, 2022
Nigga not finna slap me in front of Beyonce, Lupita and Regina Hall then go home to his family. Im tellin ya now
— 285 Says Tell On Your Enemy (@285Slim) March 28, 2022
your chances of being watched by cara delevingne are slim but never zero pic.twitter.com/rZzs7JQXr6
— َ (@ungodlywests) May 16, 2022
That jesse williams leak got me like…
pic.twitter.com/Yg4rNX8t6q
— Alexandria The Audio Wiz 🪄 (@DOPECHICKBEATS) May 9, 2022
Blac Chyna admitted in COURT to not paying taxes in years because she doesn’t own a personal bank account? pic.twitter.com/AMzSN8e9fJ
— GOLDICOX heaux 🍇 (@jstcwarrior) April 21, 2022
Nicki Minaj out here dressed like Jackie Christie https://t.co/4zFMFeIcOF
— Suburban B (@ForeverThatG1RL) May 3, 2022
Alexis has clarified her actual age from the show.#TheUltimatum #UltimatumNetflix pic.twitter.com/NxZ7Zrp8j1
— 👸🏾L E A👸🏾 (@_MissLeandra) April 13, 2022
