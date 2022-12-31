Funniest Tweets & Memes Of 2022

2022 was… something

Top 5 moment of the year pic.twitter.com/6jEmHwF3zQ — Chris Cooper (@PirateCoop) December 27, 2022

We’re only hours away from 2023 that we’re pretty sure will be less chaotic than 2022 that was full of Nick Cannon babies, BBLand baby wiglettes, and hilarious tweets.

One of the biggest Twitter moments of the year was the never-ending Verzuz between Mario and Omarion that stirred up hilarious hysteria across social media.

At one point, the B2K frontman joined his brother O’Ryan in simulating oral pleasure with a watermelon in quite possibly the cringiest moment in Verzuz history.

Why Omarion thought doing THAT to a WATERMELON was IT, we may never know, but it was clear, at that very moment, that he lost the Verzuz.

I’m just trying to understand…WHAT WAS THE REASON OMARION?! O’RYAN?! WATERMELON?!? Hits running low?! #VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/Ly2ZvvISRw — Vontay is Typing… (@ayeyovontay_) June 24, 2022

And this was hours after the greatest/absolute worst (depending on who you ask) pre-show starring Ray-J, Sammie, Bobby V, and Pleasure P attempting to prove they still got it in an embarrassing display of cornballery.

For what felt like forever, the once popular singers took turns belting out questionable vocals while thousands of people exited the Verzuz livestream.

There was Bobby V‘s elusive falsetto, Sammie boasting that no one on stage had a hit song when they were 12, Pleasure P commanding the crowd with Pretty Ricky classics, and Jeremih failing a single note.

Idc what none of y’all say Jeremih sounded crazy bro #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/ubviDkKfGL — SoOffcialNay (@XxStarbabixX) June 24, 2022

In the night’s buzziest moment, Ray-J struggled to hit any and every note while performing ‘One Wish’ which, naturally, lead to endless mockery by everyone on stage.

they are NOT taking Ray J seriously 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 #verzuz pic.twitter.com/gGjs3x8M7K — ･ﾟspreading positivity ☆ (@aundrearunway) June 24, 2022

Overall, fun to be had last night (if you were awake) with Mario and Omarion running through their hits while giving the fans what they wanted (well, kinda).

What was your fave Twitter moment of the year? Tell us down below and peep the absolute FUNNIEST tweets of 2022 on the flip.