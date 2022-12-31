Funniest, Wildest & Messiest BOSSIP Headlines Of 2022
We had a timeeeee on Twitter
Kondomless Klown King Tristan Thompson Kries Krocodile Tears To Khloé Over Infant Indiscretion, Apologizes For Rampant Raw Doggery https://t.co/dvBeuiLIfE pic.twitter.com/SJuc7x9Mtr
— Bossip (@Bossip) January 4, 2022
2022 was a Golden Corral buffet of shenanigans in the multiverse of madness, messy mayhem, and Elon Musk.
It was a year of more Nick Cannon babies and low vibrational plates courtesy of ‘Top Network Marketer, Entrepreneur, and Investor’ Stormy Wellington who shattered social media with her finger-lickin’ foolery.
In the now-infamous video, Wellington can be seen chastising her ‘friend/mentee’ Tammy Price over her ‘”low vibrational” plate loaded to the brim with a hamburger, hotdog, corn, and baked beans.
‘I’m the visionary,’ said Wellington while pointing her freshly licked fingers at Price’s plate. “I’m the leader. I would never eat a plate that looks like this. You couldn’t pay me a million dollars to eat like this. It’s low vibrational…
I’m a queen… a queen plate don’t look like that… if we put these two plates together–who’s royalty? They will say this person *points at her own plate with a smattering of shrimp, chicken wings, and corn before pointing her glistening finger back at Price’s plate — ‘that’s a hoodrat.”
Naturally, Twitter DRAGGED Wellington over the ridiculous video that racked up 4 million views over the weekend
She sucked all that bbq sauce off her fingers then had the AUDACITY to say to her friend her plate says "hood rat" 😭😭😭🙄 Coach Stormy is a fucking joke 😩😂😂😂😂
— The Unholy Trinity 😈 (@Cococity_) October 2, 2022
Aside from ‘Coach’ Stormy’s sauce-slurping clownery, there were countless breakups, medium-breakups, and hour-long breakups in Hollyweird that shook up the internet every other day.
Overall, 2022 was a variety platter of WTFery with a slap heard ’round the world, Paula Patton‘s world-famous ‘fried chicken,’ Beyoncé dropping off an album and skrrting off, and Caresha’s romantical Diddyship that had fans/haters in a chokehold.
What was your fave BOSSIP headline of 2022? Tell us down below and enjoy ALL of the BEST BOSSIP headlines of the year on the flip.
That’s That THIQUE: Girth Gawd Winston Duke Shatters Internet With Massive Man Yams; Lusty Fans Yearn To M’Bussit For M’Baku https://t.co/SbGYMTbPjx pic.twitter.com/SN6gYS0gq1
— Bossip (@Bossip) November 16, 2022
Boom! Shake The Room: Will Smith Leaves Fresh Prints On Chris Rock’s Face At The Oscars For Bringing The Pain To Jada Pinkett https://t.co/DtoedfjfOC pic.twitter.com/cYnrSnjcVt
— Bossip (@Bossip) March 28, 2022
Slap Survivor Chris Rock To Make History As First Comedian To Perform Live On Netflix https://t.co/hkaTnIdOSa pic.twitter.com/oMaDTBwwX1
— Bossip (@Bossip) November 13, 2022
#Verzuz: Mario Sings Circles Around Cringey-Crooning, Watermoochie-Munching Omarion In Chaotic R&Beatdown, Sparks Hilarious Chaos https://t.co/M4f1TKWvdX pic.twitter.com/SS747GpNtV
— Bossip (@Bossip) June 24, 2022
Charlotte Russe Music: Drake Delivers Oontz Oontz Tunes On Surprise Album ‘Honestly, Nevermind,’ Gets Dragged By His Tender Braidlettes https://t.co/hf1e8ef0BO pic.twitter.com/kpKgyoZChk
— Bossip (@Bossip) June 17, 2022
No Awkountability: Awkwafina Quits Twitter In Notes App Non-Apology For Blaccent, Twitter Drags Her By The Minstrel Moniker https://t.co/7zPXkbaR9L pic.twitter.com/7LYTJTgs4I
— Bossip (@Bossip) February 6, 2022
Pastor Mike Todd Psalms Swipes Leviticus Loogies Across Parishioner’s Face, Mucus Ministry Criticism Commences https://t.co/G1sovoRagR pic.twitter.com/H8AR0VQENQ
— Bossip (@Bossip) January 17, 2022
Cake-Clappalonians: Beyoncé Blesses The Hive With Wobbledy-Wobbly Twerk Anthem ‘Church Girl,’ Sparks Hip-Rolling Heathenry Across Social Media https://t.co/1UOCAfLuRn pic.twitter.com/j5s2ORME4k
— Bossip (@Bossip) July 29, 2022
‘Mashed Potato’ Clump Corniness: Comedian Aries Spears Body Shames Lizzo, Gets Dragged To Ashy Abyss https://t.co/AA9EjAeG0p pic.twitter.com/tW1h3tZgyH
— Bossip (@Bossip) August 28, 2022
Born-Wealthy White Billionaire Tells Poor Women To ‘Get Your F****** A** Up And Work,’ Gets Dragged Back To Her Beverly Hills Bassinet https://t.co/TRsUMDQAZs pic.twitter.com/ZdQSbqF9RD
— Bossip (@Bossip) March 10, 2022
Finger-Lickin’ Foolery: Stormy Wellington Gets Dragged To The Ashy Abyss Over ‘Low Vibrational’ Cookout Plate Video https://t.co/0VKN3ytNeI pic.twitter.com/tF179KnRX2
— Bossip (@Bossip) October 3, 2022
Jason Derulo Involved In Tik-Tok Tussle With Hecklers Mistaking Him For Usher, Beats The ‘Let It Burn’ Brakes Off Them https://t.co/OkJi6mXRcz pic.twitter.com/G5Wa1k5Tdn
— Bossip (@Bossip) January 4, 2022
Watermoochie-Munching O’Ryan Sends Fans Into Freaknasty Frenzy Over Naked Jumpeen Jacks Video https://t.co/q4lC9qO2rr pic.twitter.com/MhfrKyY1Ds
— Bossip (@Bossip) July 13, 2022
Fans Think London On Da Track Is Smashing Shenseea's Yardie Yams To Smithereens, Urge Tantalizing Ting To Run https://t.co/6cp0PDV9a9 pic.twitter.com/LGlboyGAJx
— Bossip (@Bossip) March 16, 2022
Keke Thee Wagon-Draggin’ Stallion Makes That Thang ThunderCLAP In Viral Clip, Sets Off Strong Gusts Of Twerk Wind Across Social Media https://t.co/7NbeT2o5gp pic.twitter.com/d16ggYbSvG
— Bossip (@Bossip) October 4, 2022
Bawk! Bawk! Chicken Hands: The Internet Cares Naught As Khloe Kardashian Cryptically Cries Out Amid Tristan Thompson’s Latest Trollopy Tryst https://t.co/UC8Hoa5zpV pic.twitter.com/dlU5ErW59C
— Bossip (@Bossip) January 28, 2022
Queen Elizabeth II Dies At 96, Clotted Cream Critics Are Already Bigotly Blaming Meghan Markle https://t.co/05uhV2QKsr pic.twitter.com/iTXnDymKH0
— Bossip (@Bossip) September 8, 2022
Aunty??? Michael Jordan Delicately Dribbles Mary J. Blige’s ‘Power Book II’ Cakes In Viral Clip, Zeke-Like Confusion Commences https://t.co/0w09uOj1f7 pic.twitter.com/kvWkOFmVAS
— Bossip (@Bossip) February 22, 2022
#DemDragons: ‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel ‘House Of The Dragon’ Premieres Three Years After Bran The Bamboozler Scammed Everybody For The Crownhttps://t.co/1sFyyXyZB7 pic.twitter.com/J4sgiqNNm3
— Bossip (@Bossip) August 22, 2022
Jumpin’ Jehoshaphat! Jocular Jock Robert Griffin III Jeered Over Unjustifiable Use Of ‘Jigaboo’ On Live TV https://t.co/cTsJSjDzNB pic.twitter.com/214Oy9sP0J
— Bossip (@Bossip) December 13, 2022
B2K Bummer: Messiest Reactions To Leaked Videos Of Lil Fizz Tugging His Fizzle Pop https://t.co/4OtTkCYbX5 pic.twitter.com/q5yQQv4BQg
— Bossip (@Bossip) February 11, 2022
Horny Hollyweirdo Cara Delevingne Stalks Megan Thee Stallion At Billboard Music Awards, Makes The Entire Internet Uncomfortable https://t.co/wUCp7TTSq9 pic.twitter.com/vDpogf2Fon
— Bossip (@Bossip) May 17, 2022
January 6: Today Marks 1 Year Since Seditious Soup Cookies And Weaponized Wheat Thins Waged Woefully WASP-y War And Radicalized Ritz-Flavored Riots At The Capitol https://t.co/quIEZwTqyZ pic.twitter.com/znDjVfjs1L
— Bossip (@Bossip) January 6, 2022
Nauseous 🎶Clout 🎶Fooood 🎶: Paula Patton Punished Profusely Over Improperly Prepared Poultry, Unwashed Uproar Usurps Ubiquitous Black Bylaw https://t.co/hZpKrURMAH pic.twitter.com/ToW1TtYGJm
— Bossip (@Bossip) April 5, 2022
Here, Damn! Ashanti Tosses A Crumb Of Attention At Irv Gotti On Diddy’s ‘Gotta Move On’ Remix: ‘It’s Giving Obsessed’ https://t.co/t85CinUW5q pic.twitter.com/YCHM3FOeZj
— Bossip (@Bossip) October 11, 2022
The Buckaroo Is Mine: Monica Had ‘Em Hootin’ & Hollerin’ At The CMT Music Awards https://t.co/hmthM01EqW pic.twitter.com/lrH0EzOO3i
— Bossip (@Bossip) April 13, 2022
Brazilian Bombshell Anitta Shakes Her Soul-Snatching Cakes At VMAs, Trends Worldwide https://t.co/LtCNMjHrgw pic.twitter.com/EjUSfYW4ft
— Bossip (@Bossip) August 31, 2022
Fertility Far From Finished: Ubiquitous Baby Daddy Nick Cannon Admits He’s Expecting Multiple Kids After Cursory Celibacy Journey https://t.co/9J0N6sp7Ig pic.twitter.com/zrNZELgXXK
— Bossip (@Bossip) June 7, 2022
IN 4K! Woefully Withering WASP Mitch McConnell Devilishly Distinguishes “African Americans” From “Americans”, Black Folks Usher Him To The Bottom Of A Timberland Boot https://t.co/HoTRQ72ZZW pic.twitter.com/wvdEVWTMw0
— Bossip (@Bossip) January 21, 2022
Crystal Renay Slaps Ne-Yo With Divorce Papers, Claims Fedora’d Philanderer Fathered Seed With Sidechick https://t.co/QWOfOQ4g6X pic.twitter.com/NKxXDBxTVa
— Bossip (@Bossip) August 5, 2022
A Serious M-M-Matter: Rick Ross Exudes Extravagance With A Splash Of Splendor On Upcoming Single Cover; Peppermints & Released Doves Abound https://t.co/6g9SLYcjRf pic.twitter.com/gdgVHLOXVh
— Bossip (@Bossip) November 6, 2021
Hate Me Now? 21 Savage Speaks Ill-Matic Of Rap Icon Nas Calling Him ‘Irrelevant’, Must Be Infected With King’s Disease https://t.co/d0hh8gc318
— Bossip (@Bossip) November 15, 2022
Call, Carlos King! The Internet Thinks Martell Holt’s #LAMH Humping Shereé Whitfield To September, Spring—Summer Smithereens https://t.co/8FaFkt15Hf pic.twitter.com/PbLa7F05mH
— Bossip (@Bossip) July 20, 2022
B7??? CHLÖE COLLAB?? Gas Money Giveaway?? Beyoncé Seemingly Signals Upcoming Surprise, Sends The Hive Scampering Into Formation https://t.co/64SxcPIRG6 pic.twitter.com/almEXf0di2
— Bossip (@Bossip) June 10, 2022
For unknown reasons, a Canadian rapper decided to messily make a mockery of a woman’s assault claims on his new project. https://t.co/xgkM0zTPNG
— Bossip (@Bossip) November 4, 2022
Back To Back Babies: Unserious Serial Inseminator Tristan Thompson And Khloé Kardashian Welcome Second Baby Months After Infant Indiscretion With Maralee Nichols https://t.co/GtE53yMCIE pic.twitter.com/eV998MCgXf
— Bossip (@Bossip) August 6, 2022
Cat Got Your Tact? Zoë Kravitz Haughtily Harangues Will Smith For Slapping Chris Rock, Gets DRAGGED For Past Purrrvy ‘Preying’ On Jaden Smith https://t.co/DnPhZjMquc pic.twitter.com/9v8ilweE6p
— Bossip (@Bossip) March 30, 2022
DaBackstage DeBacle: DaBaby Squares Up With His Own Artist, Allegedly Beats DaBarrettes Off Rapper Wisdom [VIDEO] https://t.co/qhYIQea9QG pic.twitter.com/eKRJVMNNzb
— Bossip (@Bossip) April 23, 2022
Good, Be Mad: Lizzo Triggers 4 Scores Of Salty Soup Cookies For Playing Slave-Owning President James Madison’s Precious Crystal Flute https://t.co/BlskGIRTpF pic.twitter.com/dkjDYaWmI1
— Bossip (@Bossip) September 30, 2022
Polygamy Papi: Drake Marries 23 Women In ‘Falling Back’ Video Featuring Konstant Kardashian Kheater Tristan Thompson https://t.co/qusitCLq2N pic.twitter.com/Za2IAFpTx7
— Bossip (@Bossip) June 17, 2022
You Know How Ridicky It Get: Lamar Odom To Square Off Against Faux-V-O Doppelgänger “Fake Drake” In Celebrity Boxing Match, You Betting On L.O. or Decertified Cover Boy? https://t.co/CzIlQXexEG pic.twitter.com/y5dywUHb2z
— Bossip (@Bossip) July 13, 2022
Sought After Sperm Sprayer: Nick Cannon Claims He Wears Two Condoms During Sex With New Women –‘They Wanna Become My Baby Mama Too!’ https://t.co/4vuWSoEP2x pic.twitter.com/irZKNxeSoL
— Bossip (@Bossip) February 18, 2022
