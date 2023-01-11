Bossip Video

The 2023 Golden Globe Awards aired live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel Tuesday and some of our faves won big.

Last night kicked off award season with the 80th annual awards hosted by Jerrod Carmichael. Jerrod wasted no time addressing the Hollywood Foreign Press Association drama by stating “I’m here because I’m Black.”

Carmichael revealed he choose to host because his peers deserve more nights to just be together and celebrate.

One of the first wins of the night marked Marvel’s first Golden Globe win ever. Angela Bassett took home the Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Wakanda Forever. Bassett won her first Golden Globe in 1994 for her role as Tina Turner in “What’s Love Got to Do With It.”

Niecy Nash called out the “Black Girl Magic” as she gave Quinta Brunson her award for best actress in a TV comedy series for Abbott Elementary. Brunson’s castmate Tyler James Williams also won for best supporting actor in a TV series. Zendaya took home the award for best actress in a TV drama series for Euphoria. Brunson, Zendaya, and Williams are first-time Golden Globes nominees and winners.

One of the big honors of the night was presented to Eddie Murphy. Murphy received the Cecil B. DeMille Award honoring the work he has done throughout his career and during his acceptance speech he hilariously made reference to Will Smith’s Oscars slap.

Check out the full list of 2023 Golden Globe Winners below:

Film

Best Motion Picture — Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

WINNER: The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Babylon

WINNER: The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Best Motion Picture — Non-English Language

All Quiet on the Western Front

WINNER: Argentina, 1985

Close

Decision to Leave

RRR

Best Motion Picture — Animated

WINNER: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Best Director — Motion Picture

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

The Daniels, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

WINNER: Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Todd Field, Tár

The Daniels, Everything Everywhere All at Once

WINNER: Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

WINNER: Austin Butler, Elvis

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Hugh Jackman, The Son

Bill Nighy, Living

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

WINNER: Cate Blanchett, Tár

Olivia Colman, Empire of Light

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Diego Calva, Babylon

Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver, White Noise

WINNER: Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

WINNER: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt, Babylon

WINNER: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

WINNER: Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly de Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hildur Gudnadóttir, Women Talking

WINNER: Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

John Williams, The Fabelmans

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

“Carolina” by Taylor Swift from Where the Crawdads Sing

“Ciao Papa” by Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

“Hold My Hand” by Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice from Top Gun: Maverick

“Lift Me Up” by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

WINNER: “Naatu Naatu” by M.M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj from RRR

Television

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

WINNER: Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Best Television Series – Drama

Better Call Saul

The Crown

WINNER: House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

WINNER: Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Diego Luna, Andor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon

Laura Linney, Ozark

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

WINNER: Zendaya, Euphoria

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

WINNER: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Television Series

John Lithgow, The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

John Turturro, Severance

WINNER: Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Television Series

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

WINNER: Julia Garner, Ozark

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Black Bird

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The Dropout

Pam & Tommy

WINNER: The White Lotus

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

WINNER: Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

WINNER: Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

WINNER: Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy