Bossip Video

After a very eventful 2022, we are excited to see what celebrity surprises the new year holds and some of those surprises could be in the baby department.

We already predicted what celebs will hook up, break up and even get back together, and now we’re hedging our bets on which celebs will welcome children sometime within the next 365 days. See our 2023 celeb baby predictions below.

Nick Cannon

Let’s start with the obvious; Nick Cannon.

Nick Cannon’s 12th and youngest child, Halo Marie Cannon, was born on December 14, 2022, to model Alyssa Scott.

Scott marked the occasion by sharing an emotional video that reflects on welcoming their daughter just one year after the death of their first son, Zen — who died at 5 months old after a battle with brain cancer.

Nick is officially at a dozen kids. He shares sons Rise Messiah, 10 weeks, and Golden Sagon, 5, as well as daughter Powerful Queen, 23 months, with model Brittany Bell.

He is also dad to daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 6 weeks, and twins Zion and Zillion, 18 months, with Abby De La Rosa…

as well as 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

The Wild ‘n Out creator also shares son Legendary Love, 5 months, with model Bre Tiesi and welcomed daughter Onyx Ice Cole, 3 months, with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole.

Nick previously said he’s unsure if he’s finished fathering children and only told Billboard;

“I don’t know, man. I have no idea. I think I’m good for now, though.”

With that in mind, in 2024 we foresee yet another baby announcement for Nick Cannon. The child could be from one of his current baby’s mothers or be with a new woman altogether.

Candiace Dillard & Chris Bassett

Our fingers are crossed for Candiace Dillard whose been open about her wish to embark on a motherhood journey and revealed that she froze her eggs and has “some eggs in the freezer.”

The RHOP cast member was featured on the Bravo show this season discussing her IVF process and told The Daily Dish that she wants to have a boy and a girl.

“I’m gonna try one and see how I like it and then we’ll try for more!” said Candiace jokingly. “But no, seriously, I would love to just have two. I would love a boy and a girl, and that will complete our family, so that’s a lot of kids.”

She also called IVF “very intense” and added on Twitter that the stresses of filming alongside amid contention with a certain cast member made things especially difficult when she was undergoing egg retrieval.

Candiace is a stepmother to her husband Chris’ three children, two of which have been featured on the show.

Best wishes to Candiace on getting the family she’s always dreamed of this year.

Porsha Williams & Simon Guobadia

Porsha and Simon Guobadia were married on Thanksgiving weekend of 2022 in an extravagant Atlanta ceremony—and we (and several Porsha fans) think there could be a baby blessing on the way this year. The couple’s nuptials took place at Atlanta Peachtree Methodist while the lavish reception was hosted at St. Regis and featured a beautiful 10-tier cake.

Now that the newlywed excitement and honeymoon phase are wrapping up, we expect we may see a Nigerian prince or princess added to the family before 2024!

What other celebs do you think will share a big baby announcement this year?